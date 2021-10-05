Smoothie King Unveils Limited-Edition Cowboys Smoothie Inspired by Team's Signature Blue

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the Official Smoothie of the Dallas Cowboys, is celebrating the 2021 NFL season with a new, limited-edition Cowboys Smoothie, available now at Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio locations all season long!

Inspired by the Cowboys' dedication to a healthy lifestyle - and of course their signature blue - this custom plant-based blend is made with wild blueberries, bananas, dates, almonds, an apple blueberry juice blend and stevia (a plant-based sweetener). With 0 grams of added sugar and a bright, refreshing taste, it's the perfect way for fans to fuel their game day celebrations and every day in between.

"As Cowboys fans ourselves, we wanted to celebrate this year's season with a little something extra," said Rebecca Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. "That's why we worked with the Cowboys to create a tasty, nutritious smoothie specifically for Cowboys fans. Even before our partnership, the Cowboys nutrition staff ordered smoothies from us because we have so many options without the added sugar you see in other smoothie chains, and we can customize for each player's specific fitness needs."

The limited-edition Cowboys Smoothie is available for purchase exclusively in Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio stores, now through the end of the 2021 NFL season. Starting in mid-October, each 32 oz Cowboys Smoothie will come in a Dallas Cowboys co-branded cup while supplies last so fans can show support for their favorite team wherever their smoothie takes them!

A health and fitness brand at its core, Smoothie King offers a variety of purpose-driven smoothies made with whole fruits and organic veggies in addition to the Cowboys Smoothie to fuel everyday performance for fans nationwide, including a category of Get Fit blends made specifically to support fitness goals. Like all Smoothie King blends, the Cowboys Smoothie is made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

To find more information about Smoothie King or find a location near you, visit www.smoothieking.com or download the Healthy Rewards App, available on the App Store and Google Play.

SOURCE Smoothie King