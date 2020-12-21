Smoothie King Welcomes 2021 With Free Smoothies and a New Blend to Help Guests Achieve New Year Goals

From December 29 – January 2, Smoothie King is inviting guests to share one wellness goal they have for 2021 in exchange for a free 12 oz. Metabolism Boost smoothie, redeemable through January 7 with Smoothie King's Health Rewards app. Better yet, the first 50 to participate will be rewarded with free smoothies for an entire year. *

"This has been a challenging year, and with so much going on it's been easy for health and fitness goals to fall by the wayside," said Rebecca Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. "We want to set our guests up for success in 2021 with a tasty addition to our Metabolism Boost line and free smoothies made with whole fruits and organic veggies to help them achieve their New Year wellness goals."

Research has also found writing down and sharing goals makes achieving them more likely,1 and Smoothie King hopes that by inviting guests to write down and share their goals for the new year it can help guests Rule The Day in 2021.®

Smoothie King's new Metabolism Boost Banana Passion Fruit smoothie launches nationwide December 29. When combined with a fitness routine, Smoothie King's Metabolism Boost smoothies can help curb cravings with at least 4 grams of fiber, at least 14 grams of protein** and naturally derived caffeine, taking New Year weight loss goals to the next level.

Holiday Smoothie Promo

Starting December 29 at 8AM CT/9AM ET, fans can share their wellness goals to claim their free smoothie here: smoothieking.com/2021goals. Anyone who participates between December 29 – January 2 will receive a reward for a free 12 oz. Metabolism Boost smoothie (of any flavor), and the first 50 to participate will be notified via email that they have won free smoothies for a year. *

The 12 oz. Metabolism Boost smoothie reward can be redeemed any time through Smoothie King's Healthy Rewards app before January 7, 2021 and the year of free smoothies can be redeemed at any time with no expiration.

New Metabolism Boost Banana Passion Fruit

Made with whole bananas, a pear passion fruit juice blend and a papaya juice blend - plus a protein blend including Gladiator Protein®, Fiber Blend enhancer and Smoothie King's proprietary Metabolism Boost enhancer - Banana Passion Fruit joins two additional Metabolism Boost smoothies, Strawberry Pineapple and Mango Ginger, in Smoothie King's popular Metabolism Boost category.

All Metabolism Boost smoothies are masterfully crafted with clean, nutritious ingredients and contain 240-280 calories and 14 grams of protein or more per 20 ounces. Like all Smoothie King smoothies, Metabolism Boost smoothies are made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. For more nutrition and ingredient information or to find a nearby location, please go to www.smoothieking.com .

* The free 12 oz. Metabolism Boost smoothie will be loaded into guests' Healthy Rewards app; the year of free smoothies will be awarded as a gift card valued at $350 (equivalent to approximately one smoothie a week)

** Per 20 oz. cup

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No.14 overall on the "2020 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com .

For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram .

1 Gardner S, Albee D. Study focuses on strategies for achieving goals, resolutions. Dominican University of California.2015.

SOURCE Smoothie King

Related Links

http://smoothieking.com

