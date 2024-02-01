Smoothstack Named DOD SkillBridge Industry Partner

Smoothstack, Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

Program strengthens Smoothstack's commitment to helping active military and veterans transition to post-military careers

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothstack, a leading HTD (Hire-Train-Deploy) provider, is pleased to announce they have been named an approved Industry Partner for the Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge program. Called IT Warriors, the program reinforces Smoothstack's dedication to helping veterans successfully transition into the civilian workforce while addressing the growing demand for skilled technology professionals.

The DOD SkillBridge program is an opportunity for service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through industry-specific training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service. DOD SkillBridge connects transitioning service members to occupational training with industry partners.

"Smoothstack is honored to join the SkillBridge Program," said John Akkara, Smoothstack CEO. "Military service members have unique skills, discipline, and leadership qualities that are highly valuable in the tech industry. Our IT Warriors program aims to contribute to the success of these individuals by providing them with training in nascent technologies and experience using them in the field."

In addition to IT Warriors, Smoothstack participates in the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program which is geared at implementing long-term strategies to recruit, hire and train Virginia veterans, as well as Education and Job Training Programs through the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

Further, for transitioning military and veterans interested in pursuing a college degree, Smoothstack's program offers the ability to earn up to 49 college credits thanks to recent validation from the American Council on Education (ACE) Learning Evaluations.

About Smoothstack 
Smoothstack is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. Its experienced team provides strategic consulting, project support, and talent development in the areas of Application Development, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Platforms, Data Engineering & AI, Manufacturing, and Data Storage to F500 companies and government agencies. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack skills high-aptitude software engineers on leading technologies aligned to their clients' unique tech environments. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.

