S'mores With Some Moores: Metro Diner Invites Anyone with the Last Name Moore to Celebrate Their Newest S'mores LTO - for Free

Calling all Moores! Your lucky day has come thanks to this sweet summer treat.

TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner, known for serving craveable and classic diner food, has launched their latest seasonal pancakes, waffle, and bread pudding flavor – s'mores. To celebrate this nostalgic summer treat, they're extending a special invite to some Moores to come try them, on the house! All day on Tuesday, June 18, anyone with the last name "Moore" can visit their nearest Metro Diner to enjoy a free seasonal pancakes or waffle order.

These limited-time, breakfast-all-day, treats are loaded with all the traditional s'more makings. Starting with chocolate-infused batter, they're then drizzled with marshmallow cream and chocolate syrup, topped with Golden Grahams™, and sprinkled with chocolate chips, and powdered sugar.

"Nothing says summer quite like s'mores, and we wanted to have a little fun with this new flavor – starting with the Moores in our community!," said Stanley Goodman, Metro Diner President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our take on these campfire-inspired griddles are certain to leave everyone wanting moore!"

Are you a Moore? Stop by your local Metro Diner with your ID to get in on this dine-in only deal while supplies last. Know a Moore? Let them in on the offer and maybe they'll share a bite or two! The moore the merrier! Not a Moore? No problem! S'mores griddles can still be savored at all Metro Diner locations now through July 15.

To find your nearest Metro Diner, please visit www.metrodiner.com/locations/

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with 60 locations nationwide. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.

