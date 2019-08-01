SMP Holdings and Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy Join Forces to Provide Rehab and Sports Medicine Services

"One of the things about SMP, that we've really prided ourselves on is innovation and communication with our athletes and their families," said David Roth, SMP's Executive Director. "We believe that one of the missing components to our player-level model is to make sure our athletes are healthy and in peak-shape throughout the year. Our partnership with Ivy will allow all of our athletes at any given moment, to have access to the highest quality of sports medicine services to assist in their recovery from injuries as well as maximizing their performance and development in conjunction with our best-in-class coaching and player development."

"The partnership between Ivy Rehab and SMP is groundbreaking for Ivy. We are incredibly excited to provide the highest level of sports medicine injury prevention and recovery services to one of the most elite youth soccer and lacrosse clubs in Illinois," said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "We will be providing a full-time Athletic Trainer who will be solely dedicated to the SMP athletes and club leadership, as well as a licensed Physical Therapist who will be on-site to support the recovery needs of injured athletes. Together our team of expert clinicians, alongside SMP's leadership, will be focused on injury prevention, wellness, return to play and the overall health of the SMP community of athletes, their families and all of the staff at SMP."

Eric Glow, Ivy's VP of Operations for the Midwest added, "Something that we expect for the parents of SMP athletes to recognize as our partnership kicks off with the new fall season is the number of points of contact that we will provide to their kids. We are dedicated to their education, injury prevention, and working alongside SMP to provide a world-class experience for youth athletes that encompasses a focus on health, wellness and optimizing performance for each player."

"This is more than just a sponsorship," said SMP's Baer Fischer. "The fact that our players will have access to an Athletic Trainer and team of experienced and dedicated Physical Therapists for both preventative measures, as well as recovery from injury, is something that we are really excited to offer to our players and their families alongside Ivy."

In addition to the partnership with SMP, Ivy is also excited to announce the pending opening of a new stand-alone physical therapy center in Glenview, Illinois, that will also be open to the general public. The residents of Glenview and the surrounding communities will receive the same level of best-in-class care for their physical therapy needs as the athletes of SMP.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 180 best-in-class outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics located in the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster.

About SMP

SMP was founded over 10 years ago with the mission of building better young people through sport. SMP has in place a team of youth sports leaders dedicated to providing best in class service and operational excellence to ensure their athletes have the best experience possible.

