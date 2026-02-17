TrueDialog Launches a Visual RCS Composer, Bringing Next-Generation Messaging to Enterprise Marketers

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog, a leading provider of enterprise-grade SMS texting solutions, today announced the launch of its visual Rich Communication Services (RCS) composer, giving businesses the ability to create, test, and deploy rich, interactive messaging campaigns directly within the TrueDialog platform—no code required.

RCS and Rich Business Messaging (RBM) represent the next evolution of mobile marketing, delivering branded, app-like experiences inside native messaging apps. With support now available across both Android and Apple devices, RCS enables verified business messaging with rich media, suggested replies, call-to-action buttons, and real-time analytics, all without requiring downloads, logins, or redirects.

"RCS is the future of business messaging," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. "It combines the reach of SMS with the power of highly interactive, branded experiences. Our built-in RCS composer makes this next-generation channel accessible to front-line teams without the need of developers, giving our customers a powerful new way to drive engagement, trust, and conversion."

The TrueDialog RCS composer allows teams to easily design and preview messages, incorporate brand assets, and launch campaigns with multimedia content, suggested replies, and call to action buttons. Messages automatically fall back to SMS when RCS is unavailable, ensuring consistent campaign delivery across devices and carriers.

RCS offers significant benefits over traditional SMS, including deeper phone integration, persistent unread messages, one-tap responses, and advanced engagement analytics. Compared to SMS, RCS campaigns have reported 3–7x higher click-through rates and 80% conversion rates .

With today's launch, RCS is now available to customers on Enterprise and Custom plans. For more information about TrueDialog's RCS capabilities or to request a demo, visit www.truedialog.com .

Related Links:

FAQs

What is RCS (Rich Communication Services)?

RCS is the next generation of mobile messaging that transforms standard text messages into rich, app-like experiences. It enables businesses to send branded, interactive messages with images, carousels, buttons, suggested replies, and real-time analytics — all within the native messaging app.

What is RBM (Rich Business Messaging)?

RBM is the business application of RCS, allowing verified brands to communicate securely and interactively with customers at scale.

What's the difference between RCS Rich and RCS Rich Media?

RCS Rich works like SMS, with a 160-character text message, but with all the benefits of RBM brand verification. RCS Rich Media can include up to 10 carousel cards, with compelling visuals and calls-to-action.

Why is RCS important for marketers

RCS delivers higher engagement than SMS, integrates more deeply into the phone experience, supports one-tap actions, and provides advanced analytics. Messages remain unread until opened, increasing visibility compared to app notifications and email.

What's different about TrueDialog's RCS offering?

TrueDialog offers a built-in, no-code RCS composer that allows marketers to build, test, and deploy campaigns without developer resources. Combined with strong carrier support, compliance expertise, and SMS fallback, TrueDialog makes RCS easy to adopt and scale.

Which plans include RCS?

RCS is available for TrueDialog's Enterprise, and Custom account tiers.

What happens if a customer's device doesn't support RCS?

TrueDialog automatically falls back to SMS, ensuring message delivery regardless of device capability.

How does RCS improve trust and security?

Only verified senders can use RCS, reducing spam and phishing. Branded sender IDs, logos, and verification badges help customers immediately recognize trusted communications.

Which industries benefit most from RCS?

Healthcare, sports and entertainment, financial services, higher education, B2B software, and enterprise operations benefit from RCS's branding, security, and interactive capabilities.

How do you know if RCS is effective?

One of the great things about RCS is that it provides much more information about the campaign than SMS does. Delivery, read, and CTA response data provide insights that help companies test and modify their communication strategies.

How does a company get started with RCS?

The RCS process starts with obtaining carrier approval by submitting your company information and RCS use cases through TrueDialog. Once approved, many companies prefer to "walk before they run" by taking advantage of use cases where brand recognition alone can bring enormous benefit , such as 2FA and critical notifications. Over time, Marketing teams can build high-engagement Rich Media campaigns, with images and multiple CTAs

About TrueDialog



TrueDialog is the enterprise SMS platform transforming how organizations connect with customers through text-messaging—today's most engaging and responsive channel. Through superior features, industry-leading security, and direct carrier connections, the platform delivers enterprise-grade reliability while reducing messaging costs by up to 75%. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. TrueDialog combines powerful capabilities with simplified implementation. Based in Austin, Texas, TrueDialog helps organizations build stronger relationships through reliable, cost-efficient messaging. To learn more, visit www.truedialog.com .

SOURCE TrueDialog