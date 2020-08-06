SMUD and Landis+Gyr Complete Meter Supplier Agreement

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) and SMUD have agreed on a new five-year contract that extends Landis+Gyr's status as the California utility's exclusive advanced meter provider.

The agreement, which includes both residential and commercial electric advanced meters, supports SMUD's increased focus on customer engagement and distributed energy resource integration by measuring and monitoring necessary data for resource integration and efficiency programs.

"As a leader in grid modernization, and to deliver on our clean energy goals while continuing to provide affordable energy requires advanced metering technology," said Frankie McDermott, SMUD Chief Energy Delivery Officer. "Our relationship with Landis+Gyr goes back to our first deployment of advanced metering technology, and this new agreement is an important piece of our ongoing technology upgrades."

SMUD is the nation's sixth largest community-owned electric utility, providing service to more than 635,000 residential and commercial customers and about 1.5 million people in the Sacramento region.

"This is a great opportunity for Landis+Gyr to continue our relationship with a leader in clean energy adoption and promotion of grid modernization," said Prasanna Venkatesan, Executive Vice President of Landis+Gyr Americas. "Our smart metering platforms are specifically engineered to measure and monitor the data necessary to manage the evolving power grid."

Landis+Gyr's advanced metering solutions are an important component of Gridstream® Connect, the company's platform for utility IoT technology that enables the next generation of energy applications at the grid edge.

About SMUD

As the nation's sixth-largest community-owned, not-for-profit electric service provider, SMUD has been providing low-cost, reliable electricity for almost 75 years to Sacramento County (and small adjoining portions of Placer and Yolo Counties). SMUD is a recognized industry leader and award winner for its innovative energy efficiency programs, renewable power technologies, and for its sustainable solutions for a healthier environment. SMUD's energy is about 50 percent carbon-free. For more information, visit smud.org.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, the company delivers innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.7 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,800 people in over 30 countries across five continents with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

More information is available at www.landisgyr.com .

SOURCE Landis+Gyr

Related Links

http://www.landisgyr.com

