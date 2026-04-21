SMX and Vannevar Partner to Deliver Mission-Specific AI Agents

Agreement Marks Vannevar's First Official Strategic Partnership

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vannevar and SMX have entered into a strategic partnership to bring mission-specific warfighting agents to the Combatant Commands (COCOMs) and select federal agencies.

The partnership is designed to accelerate operational outcomes by combining Vannevar's data, AI, and mission analytics capabilities with SMX's enterprise-scale delivery, prime contract positions, and proven execution across all geographic Combatant Commands, select Service Components, and Federal Civilian Agencies. Together, Vannevar and SMX will oversee agent deployments with an AI-enabled services model, embedding mission and technical experts onsite to scale usage and mission outcomes.

Vannevar began working with SMX in 2021 to support Special Operations Command Pacific open source intelligence activities, and in 2025 expanded our work to provide agentic capabilities for interagency operations. Building on that work, the partnership expands joint delivery through deeper data integrations, mission-relevant datasets, and reasoning agents built for targeted use cases such as Western Hemisphere defense, counter-narcotics operations, and information dominance.

"Modern operations demand more than access to information. They demand the ability to turn disparate and complex data into timely insights that drive action at the speed of everything from competition to conflict," said Erin Biggers, Executive VP of Mission at Vannevar. "This partnership is about rapidly fielding warfighting agents that fit how teams actually work, and delivering decision advantage that is measurable, repeatable, and ready to scale."

"SMX brings a strong track record of delivering mission-critical capabilities at scale across the global operational landscape," said Dana Dewey, President of Global Defense at SMX. "By combining our execution strength and mission footprint with Vannevar's agentic capabilities, we can accelerate the transition from prototype to sustained operational- embedding mission-specific AI directly into end-user workflows and drive real-world outcomes."

What this partnership enables

The partnership is structured to move rapidly from mission needs to fielded capability, with an emphasis on operational workflows and repeatable deployment models.

Key themes include:

Integration of existing platforms to support data sharing and analysis, including hard-to-access datasets that can confirm or tip analysts and uncover new insights.

to support data sharing and analysis, including hard-to-access datasets that can confirm or tip analysts and uncover new insights. Agent infrastructure capable of model-agnostic agent orchestration, model performance monitoring, real-time model evaluation, and workflow development.

capable of model-agnostic agent orchestration, model performance monitoring, real-time model evaluation, and workflow development. Mission-specific agent deployments that enable customized workflows, including deep tradecraft specialization in geospatial, COA planning, and Information Operations that can compress key tasks from days to minutes.

that enable customized workflows, including deep tradecraft specialization in geospatial, COA planning, and Information Operations that can compress key tasks from days to minutes. AI-enabled mission services, including embedded agent and mission experts who can tune and adapt deployments to customer needs, train teams, and accelerate time-to-outcome.

Where we will focus first

In the near term, the partnership will focus on joint go-to-market offerings aligned to both organizations' existing footprints, including priority missions and stakeholders across six Combatant Commands and a targeted set of Federal Civilian agencies where mission sets are aligned to deploying frontier AI against top national security challenges.

Built for rapid fielding and flexible acquisition

The partnership will pursue opportunities through a mix of rapid acquisition pathways and traditional mechanisms, with a deliberate emphasis on OTAs where they accelerate speed, flexibility, and transition to production. SMX and Vannevar are aligned on rapidly fielding capabilities based on validated user demand, then expanding usage from initial deployments to program-level adoption.

Looking ahead

SMX and Vannevar will operate with an accelerated cadence for partnership execution, including customer prioritization, developing new reasoning agents, and overseeing their deployment in operational settings.

About Vannevar

Vannevar builds defense software for 21st-century conflict. Its platform delivers information dominance and decision advantage—improving targeting, accelerating planning, and strengthening both homeland defense and Indo-Pacific deterrence. Powered by one petabyte of rare adversarial data, Vannevar's agentic AI adapts to each mission and operates at the tactical edge.

Learn more at www.vannevarlabs.com.

About SMX

SMX is an industry-leading provider of product-focused solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of War, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

Media contact

Michael Lapides

[email protected]

SOURCE Vannevar Labs