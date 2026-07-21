SNA International Awarded $135.6M DoW Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SNA International is pleased to announce it was awarded the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES) Scientific, Technical, Administrative, and Logistical Support Services (STALSS) contract, a single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $135.6M. The award sustains SNA's role in providing scientific, technical, administrative, and logistical support that underpins AFMES forensic operations, including medico-legal death investigation, forensic pathology, DNA identification, and forensic toxicology, in support of the Department of War.

"AFMES carries out work that families and the nation depend on, and the standard for that mission is absolute," said Ryan Hayes, President of SNA International. "Our focus is simple: provide skilled, cleared personnel who integrate without disruption, sustain laboratory and operational throughput, and uphold the rigor these cases demand. We are honored to have been chosen to support AFMES across its full range of forensic responsibilities."

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, SNA International has been a mission-driven prime contractor supporting biometric, forensic, and identity intelligence missions since 2002. With more than two decades of experience delivering science-driven and operationally rigorous solutions, SNA has established a record of exceptional performance across its state, local, and federal customers.

SOURCE SNA International