Snack Time Meets Story Time: Stauffer's Introduces 'Simply Animals' with National Rollout and Literacy Partnership with Reading Is Fundamental

March is National Reading Month

YORK, Pa., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stauffer's®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Meiji America and the category leader in animal crackers and cookies, today announced the national rollout of Stauffer's Simply Animals®, the refreshed name and look for its beloved animal crackers—marking a new chapter for the 155-year-old family snack favorite. In celebration of the rollout and National Reading Month this March, Stauffer's Simply Animals has named Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), the nation's leading children's literacy organization, as its official nonprofit partner to spotlight the importance of early reading and help expand access to books for children nationwide.

Stauffer's Simply Animals and Reading Is Fundamental collaborated on this new book featuring Bryson the Bear, one of the featured Simply Animals Crackers. Twenty percent of proceeds will go toward RIF's literacy programs. Go to www.simplyanimals.com to purchase. Stauffer's Simply Animals are made in a peanut-free facility and without high-fructose corn syrup or artificial colors. Three flavors include Original, Cocoa and Glazed Cinnamon.

The Stauffer's Simply Animals rebrand preserves the great taste generations have loved while introducing a clearer, more modern brand identity designed to make the product easier to recognize on shelves and more relevant to today's families. As part of this refresh, Stauffer's Simply Animals reflects evolving consumer preferences. The crackers will be made without high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colors and will continue to be produced in a peanut-free facility in the U.S.

"Stauffer's Simply Animals will continue to deliver what families have trusted since 1871—great-tasting crackers with the flavor and crunch that have made us a favorite for generations," said Ken Vlazny, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Stauffer's. "This isn't a departure from who we are—it's a natural evolution that makes our brand easier to find, easier to love, and even more relevant for today's families. We are honored to partner with Reading Is Fundamental, which for 60 years has helped children discover the joy of reading. Our two legacy organizations are coming together with a shared commitment to nourishing young minds and supporting families."

In recognition of both Stauffer's 155th anniversary and RIF's 60th anniversary, Stauffer's Simply Animals will publish a children's book inspired by one of its new brand characters, "Bryson's Rocket Riddles," available for purchase, with 20 percent of proceeds benefiting RIF's literacy programs. Visit here to purchase the book.

"As we celebrate 60 years of advancing children's literacy, partnerships like this one help us reach more families with engaging stories and meaningful reading experiences," said Dr. Erin Bailey, Vice President of Literacy Programs & Research at Reading Is Fundamental. "We're grateful to Stauffer's Simply Animals for supporting our mission and helping to bring the joy of reading to children nationwide."

Stauffer's Simply Animals builds on Stauffer's long-standing leadership by strengthening brand recognition, simplifying the shopping experience, and fueling continued category growth. The product will begin rolling out nationally in mid-to-late April 2026 and will be available in three flavors: Original, Cocoa and Glazed Cinnamon. The standard retail price for the Stauffer's Simply Animals Original 16 oz. bag is $3.59.

About Stauffer's®:

Stauffer's® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Meiji America Inc. and is best recognized for its Animal Crackers Original. The company, founded by David F. Stauffer in 1871, has evolved since its humble beginnings, but has stayed true to its roots by remaining in its York, Pa.-based headquarters, which has helped Central Pennsylvania become known as the Snack Food Capital of the World. Over the years, the company has added full lines of baked snacks including the popular SNAPS™, Whales® Baked Cheddar Crackers, seasonal favorites and more – all made in the U.S. Connect with us on Instagram here. To learn more about Stauffer's Simply Animals, visit www.simplyanimals.com.

About Reading Is Fundamental

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to creating a nation of lifelong readers by inspiring the joy of reading among all children, putting them on the path to becoming skilled readers. We provide free, high-quality content to engage children, educators, families, and literacy advocates in the solution to the U.S. literacy crisis—so that every child has the fundamentals for success. As the nation's leading children's literacy nonprofit, RIF has provided nearly 430 million books and reading resources to over 237 million children since 1966, impacting generations of children. Explore our results and learn more about partnering with us at www.RIF.org.

