STAUFFER'S® CELEBRATES 155 YEARS BY BRINGING BIG FUN TO NATIONAL ANIMAL CRACKERS DAY

Simply Animals® Takes Center Stage with Creative Ways to Enjoy this Classic Snack

YORK, Pa., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Animal Crackers Day is right around the corner, and Stauffer's®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Meiji America Inc. and the category leader in animal crackers and cookies, is ready to celebrate in a big way. As the company marks 155 years of baking its beloved animal crackers, it's inviting families everywhere to add Stauffer's Simply Animals® to their National Animal Crackers Day festivities on April 18.

Stauffer's Simply Animals are made in a peanut-free facility and without high-fructose corn syrup or artificial colors. Three flavors include Original, Cocoa and a cookie version - Glazed Cinnamon.

When Stauffer's first began baking in 1871 — the same year professional baseball launched its first league — families were enjoying the simple fun of animal crackers. More than a century and a half later, that tradition continues as new generations discover the joy of these classic animal-shaped snacks.

"As we celebrate 155 years, our refreshed brand and the new Simply Animals® name reflect both where we've been and where we're going," said Ken Vlazny, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Stauffer's. "We're proud to carry forward the tradition of animal crackers with a fresh, modern approach that resonates with today's families."

Stauffer's Simply Animals are made with ingredients families can feel good about — containing no artificial colors, no high fructose corn syrup, and baked with globally sourced ingredients in a peanut-free facility. The Simply Animals line includes classic animal crackers in Original and Cocoa, along with a cookie-inspired option in Glazed Cinnamon — giving Animal Cracker fans even more ways to enjoy this timeless favorite.

From lunchboxes to birthday parties, animal crackers have always been more than just a snack — they're a little moment of shared fun. In honor of National Animal Crackers Day, Stauffer's shares five playful ways to enjoy Simply Animals®:

1. Safari Snack Boards

Turn snack time into an adventure! Create a "Safari Board" with Simply Animals®, fresh fruit like bananas, strawberries and apple slices, yogurt dip and a handful of nuts. Kids can build their own jungle scenes before they munch.

Perfect for playdates, after-school snacks or a creative weekend treat.

2. Storytime Snack Pairing

Pair animal crackers with a favorite animal-themed book. As you read, kids can search their crackers for the animals in the story—turning snack time into interactive learning and keeping little hands engaged. Stauffer's, in collaboration with Reading Is Fundamental, created a children's book entitled "Bryson's Rocket Riddles," available for purchase at www.simplyanimals.com. A portion of proceeds from each book sold supports Reading Is Fundamental, helping to bring books and literacy resources to children nationwide.

Bonus: It's a fun way to build literacy time in without it ever feeling like homework.

3. Mini Dessert Creations

Simply Animals® also make the perfect base for quick treats:

Press into softened ice cream and refreeze for mini-ice cream sandwiches

Dip halfway in melted chocolate and let them set

Crush them to create a no-bake cheesecake crust

They're simple, versatile and endlessly snackable.

4. Lunchbox Surprise Packs

Add a small bag of Simply Animals® to lunchboxes with a playful note like, "Have a wild day!" It's a small surprise that can brighten a child's afternoon between classes.

Sometimes the smallest moments make the biggest impact.

5. Ice Cream & Yogurt Toppers

Crush Simply Animals® and sprinkle them over vanilla ice cream or Greek yogurt. Add fresh berries and a drizzle of honey for a simple dessert with a satisfying crunch.

It's nostalgic — but elevated.

After 155 years, Stauffer's continues to prove that some of the best traditions are the simplest ones — sharing a snack, sparking imagination and enjoying a little fun together. And this National Animal Crackers Day, Simply Animals® is ready for the party.

About Stauffer's®:

Stauffer's® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Meiji America Inc. and is best recognized for its Animal Crackers Original. The company, founded by David F. Stauffer in 1871, has evolved since its humble beginnings, but has stayed true to its roots by remaining in its York, Pa.-based headquarters, which has helped Central Pennsylvania become known as the Snack Food Capital of the World. Over the years, the company has added full lines of baked snacks including the popular SNAPS™, Whales® Baked Cheddar Crackers, seasonal favorites and more. Connect with us on Instagram here. To learn more about Stauffer's Simply Animals, visit www.simplyanimals.com.

Media Contact: Kim Lehman | [email protected]

SOURCE Stauffer's Simply Animals