Snacking On Cereal? Bowl And Spoon No Longer Required, New Kellogg's® Cereal Bars Are Here

These all-new bars are made with cereal pieces and are equal to a half serving of cereal (by weight) to deliver the delicious and beloved flavors of Kellogg's® Froot Loops® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes.® Portable and easy to eat, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Kellogg's Froot Loops Cereal Bars bring their trusted taste in a convenient grab-and-go snack to help parents fuel their active kids and spark young imaginations throughout the day.

"At Kellogg's, we're always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our fans desire, and we know breakfast isn't the only time people munch on cereal," said Sarah Reinecke, Senior Director Brand Marketing. "Whether you're a cereal-loving kid or just a kid at heart, Kellogg's® Cereal Bars offer a whole new way to enjoy Kellogg's® Froot Loops® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® on the go, wherever your day takes you."

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Kellogg's Froot Loops Cereal Bars will be available in December at retailers nationwide in six-, 18- and 36-count boxes.

For more information on the latest Kellogg's creations, visit the Froot Loops® website and social channel and Frosted Flakes® website and social channel.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

www.KelloggCompany.com

