SnailDuoShot Challenge! The Snail Duo Goes Viral on TikTok

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its TikTok hashtag challenge 1 & 2, derm favorite skincare brand COSRX announced they will light up the holidays with a new season of their viral challenge - #SnailDuoShot.

Thanks to the overwhelming response to both the #SlapSnail and #SnailDanceChallenge, COSRX was able to hit over 155M views since the start of the campaign. In the first #SlapSnail challenge, participants set out to see how much and how far they could "slap" and "stretch" the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, renowned for its gooey texture and acne treating properties. The second #SnailDanceChallenge was joined by brand ambassador, pop star Jeon Somi (@somi_official_) who encouraged participants to join her "Snail Dance" to demonstrate how skincare can be more than just a boring routine but a fun, exciting, self-care experience for all. The two challenges were a global success, having been joined by the likes of mega influencers Dr. Shah, Hyram, Lexi Rivera, Andrew Davila and Ben Azelart. It also led to the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence being sold out across stores all over the world.

With such fanfare, TikTok users have all been waiting impatiently for the start of season 3. And just in time to boost the season joviality, COSRX finally announced the start of its new challenge - #SnailDuoShot. This time, the event will focus on the snail duo - the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail 92 All-in-One Cream. The challenge encourages participants to layer the two products to boost effectiveness and strengthen skin barrier, which ultimately reduces redness, dryness and breakouts.

To up the game, the brand released a specially created filter to show off the melted marshmallow texture of the snail duo and the snail kissed GLOW UP it gives. Just stretch, pull and pose to join the fun. This filter is available for use in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore but don't panic if you aren't in any of these countries, you can still join the challenge! Get creative and show the world of TikTok how the snail duo helps build a healthy skin barrier, the texture of the snail duo, reviews, tips, and tricks. Don't have the products? Then try the COSRX GIFs. In short, go wild, you have complete creative freedom. Once you have your content, post it on TikTok with the hashtags #COSRX #SnailDuoShot #SkinBarrier #SlapSnail from Dec 02nd to Dec 31st 2022.

All participants will automatically be included in the draw to win some incredible prizes that top even those from the prior seasons. The top 10 winners will be awarded the Snail Essence & Snail Cream, the entire the RX line - The Vitamin C 23 Serum, The Niacinamide 15 Serum, The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum, The Retinol 0.5 Oil, The Retinol 0.1 Cream - and Vitamin E vitalizing Sunscreen. And the TOP 70 winners, will win the best-selling, Amazon best selected Snail Duo. All winners will be contacted via their official Instagram (@cosrx) and TikTok channel (@cosrx_official) on January 9th.

We've had endless requests for another TikTok challenge and we're proud to announce that we're back with season 3 – the #SnailDuoShot challenge featuring not just one snail-y treat but the snail duo" said the brand representative. "We believe that skincare is not just a boring routine, but a fun, exciting, self-care experience for all! So have fun, enjoy the ride!"

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Ulta, Revolve, and Dermstore.

