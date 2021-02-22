Snap, Alter Agents and Omnicom Media Group Release New Data on Immersive Nature of Mobile Video

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap, Inc. , Omnicom Media Group , and Alter Agents today released the findings of new research into the shifts in video content consumption and engagement among millennials and Gen Z. The study identifies the emotional impact of viewing video on mobile platforms, providing data to help brands understand how behaviors have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We found fundamental shifts in mobile behavior among U.S. consumers, particularly younger audiences," said David Roter, VP of Global Agency and Brand Partnerships, Snap Inc. "Many of these changes are here to stay. Our new study connects the data on new viewing habits with impacts on engagement, connection to others and the value of positive, emotional responses. What we find is a reality where many have changed not only how they watch video, but where, when, and why."

The study included an online survey among 13 to 34-year-olds covering mobile video behaviors and changes in consumption during the pandemic. These findings were coupled with a targeted agile neuroscience study using Immersion technology to reveal the extent of the audience's emotional engagement with video content.

Video consumption has increased during the pandemic, up the most (61%) on social media apps.

Most millennials (60%) and Gen Zers (50%) plan to continue consuming higher amounts of video content, even after the global crisis is over.

Both generations responded positively to video content covering social justice issues, with 57% indicating that they would cease to purchase a brand that did not take a stand.

Organic use of Snapchat is highly immersive and engaging, with an immersion score (a scientific measure of attention and emotional resonance) of 71, well above industry benchmarks and other popular social media platforms.

The study clearly shows that Gen Z and millennial digital media use has changed, particularly when it comes to the consumption of mobile and online video content. This shift has been accelerated by the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, and new behaviors will alter the use of mobile video in the future.

