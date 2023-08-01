Snap Inc. Partners with InMarket to Measure the Real-World Impact of Advertising Campaigns

News provided by

InMarket

01 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Snap names InMarket as their Preferred Measurement Partner
—Advertisers can now access InMarket's Lift Conversion Index (LCI) to gain a deeper understanding of offline outcomes like sales and store visits generated by Snapchat campaigns

AUSTIN, Texas and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket, a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time advertising, has announced a strategic partnership with Snap Inc., creator of Snapchat. This preferred partnership promises to enhance the way Snapchat advertisers can optimize their campaigns inflight and measure the offline impact of their advertising by utilizing the power of InMarket's Lift Conversion Index (LCI).

By partnering with InMarket, Snap will provide advertisers with insights into the real-world actions and behaviors of their target audiences. Brands can measure real-world outcomes, such as Incremental Visits, & Sales, as well as Transaction Rate, Shop Rate and Basket Size when leveraging Retail Sales Lift capabilities. Overall, Snapchat advertisers can utilize InMarket's LCI to make data-driven decisions and optimize their spending more effectively over time on the platform.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with InMarket to enhance the way brands measure their Snapchat advertising," said Christopher Plambeck, Head of Marketing Science at Snap Inc. "By leveraging InMarket's measurement capabilities, we can offer advertisers a deeper understanding of their campaigns success and the ability to optimize and enhance their ad spend on Snapchat in ways that significantly boost campaign performance."

"We are excited to combine our measurement expertise with Snapchat's highly interactive platform and massive scale to empower brands and deliver ads that connect and engage consumers," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "This collaboration represents a game-changer for advertisers and sets a new standard for measuring the impact of leading social media platforms like Snapchat on driving real-world outcomes and ROAS."

About InMarket
Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time advertising for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platforms, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time omni-channel marketing programs, and measure the success of those programs in driving sales.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and was awarded Product of the Year at the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards for its GeoLink marketing platform, along with Best Advertising Measurement Platform at the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for its attribution platform LCI (Lift Conversion Index). InMarket was also awarded the Best Use of Data award at the 2022 Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards, and ranked 300 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. Its nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

CONTACT: [email protected] 

SOURCE InMarket

Also from this source

InMarket and The CMO Council Release Getting Smart About Ad Waste to Drive Efficiency in Advertising

InMarket Releases its Breakthrough Moments List of Best-Performing Campaigns Across Key Categories for 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.