Snap Inc. Partners with InMarket to Measure the Real-World Impact of Advertising Campaigns

—Snap names InMarket as their Preferred Measurement Partner

—Advertisers can now access InMarket's Lift Conversion Index (LCI) to gain a deeper understanding of offline outcomes like sales and store visits generated by Snapchat campaigns

AUSTIN, Texas and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket, a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time advertising, has announced a strategic partnership with Snap Inc., creator of Snapchat. This preferred partnership promises to enhance the way Snapchat advertisers can optimize their campaigns inflight and measure the offline impact of their advertising by utilizing the power of InMarket's Lift Conversion Index (LCI).

By partnering with InMarket, Snap will provide advertisers with insights into the real-world actions and behaviors of their target audiences. Brands can measure real-world outcomes, such as Incremental Visits, & Sales, as well as Transaction Rate, Shop Rate and Basket Size when leveraging Retail Sales Lift capabilities. Overall, Snapchat advertisers can utilize InMarket's LCI to make data-driven decisions and optimize their spending more effectively over time on the platform.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with InMarket to enhance the way brands measure their Snapchat advertising," said Christopher Plambeck, Head of Marketing Science at Snap Inc. "By leveraging InMarket's measurement capabilities, we can offer advertisers a deeper understanding of their campaigns success and the ability to optimize and enhance their ad spend on Snapchat in ways that significantly boost campaign performance."

"We are excited to combine our measurement expertise with Snapchat's highly interactive platform and massive scale to empower brands and deliver ads that connect and engage consumers," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "This collaboration represents a game-changer for advertisers and sets a new standard for measuring the impact of leading social media platforms like Snapchat on driving real-world outcomes and ROAS."

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time advertising for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platforms, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time omni-channel marketing programs, and measure the success of those programs in driving sales.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and was awarded Product of the Year at the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards for its GeoLink marketing platform, along with Best Advertising Measurement Platform at the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for its attribution platform LCI (Lift Conversion Index). InMarket was also awarded the Best Use of Data award at the 2022 Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards, and ranked 300 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. Its nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

