Snap, Share, and Win a Chance to Support Your Community Enter Lallemand's 'Hometown Roots' Photo Contest

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Lallemand Plant Care is excited to announce the details of the 2024 Hometown Roots Contest. This year, it is even easier to enter. Simply snap a photo for a chance to support your community with a $5,000 donation from Lallemand.

"We are thrilled to bring the Hometown Roots Contest back to the U.S. for a third year, and we can't wait to see all of the amazing submissions," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "Being a family-owned company, this contest is a way for us to continue to support our communities."

Entering the contest is easy: Take a photo that you feel celebrates agriculture and your community. Upload it at www.lallemandhometownroots.com and include a brief summary of how the photo represents what makes your community or farm special. You can submit one photo per week, and no purchase of any kind is necessary to enter or win.

The contest will run from November 13, 2023 to July 31, 2024. There are seven prizes available, each consisting of a $5,000 cheque payable to a local community organization or charity of the winner's choice. There will be one USD $5,000 prize each for Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Montana, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Through the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Hometown Roots Contests, Lallemand has already awarded 11 growers in Canada and the U.S. and donated $55,000 to their local communities.

For more information and full contest rules, visit www.lallemandhometownroots.com.

About Lallemand

Since the beginning of the 20th Century, LALLEMAND has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. The family-owned, privately-held Canadian company is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various agri-food industries. Lallemand has 5,000 employees located in over 50 countries and is active in five continents. Using sound science and know-how, Lallemand Plant Care provides effective microbial-based solutions that deliver agronomic, economic, and sustainable value to growers.
For more information visit www.lallemand.com.

