SnapApp Launches Next-Generation Low Code AI App Builder to Accelerate Enterprise Application Modernization

Using Google's Gemini, this application allows developers to deploy secure, scalable AI software in a fraction of the traditional development timeline

DENVER, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVector AI today announced the official launch of SnapApp, its enterprise-grade AI application builder, a low-code platform specifically engineered to turn user prompts into production-ready business software. By providing a secure, scalable "augmentation layer" via Google's Gemini, SnapApp enables organizations to move from AI-generated code snippets to fully functional enterprise applications in a fraction of the traditional development time.

BlueVector AI logo

As businesses increasingly leverage large language models like Gemini for code generation, they often struggle with the "last mile": turning generated code into production-ready applications that integrate seamlessly into the enterprise and are easy to maintain. SnapApp helps solve this challenge by delivering predictable solutions in a molded framework that meets functional, technical, security, and regulatory requirements with a user experience that is both intuitive and consistent.

"SnapApp is the engine that turns AI potential into enterprise reality," said Ted Battreall, CEO. "While Google's Gemini provides the intelligence, SnapApp provides the foundation to build database-driven, full-featured apps with modern design and intuitive logic. We aren't just helping people write code; we are generating scalable, secure enterprise applications that work."

The "Grand Opening" of SnapApp includes:

Agentic App Development: A streamlined path to build and deploy complex, AI-driven workflows using a "Conversation, not Code" approach.

A streamlined path to build and deploy complex, AI-driven workflows using a "Conversation, not Code" approach. Professional & Enterprise Tiers: Pricing starts at just $29 per user/month , lowering the entry barrier for small businesses while providing high-end features like custom functions and sharing rules for larger organizations.

Pricing starts at just , lowering the entry barrier for small businesses while providing high-end features like custom functions and sharing rules for larger organizations. 14-Day Free Trial: A risk-free registration path allowing new users to build and test applications immediately without a credit card.

A risk-free registration path allowing new users to build and test applications immediately without a credit card. Seamless Integration: Native compatibility with the Google Cloud ecosystem, helps ensure that code generated with Gemini models is optimized for the SnapApp environment.

"Security is paramount for AI adoption, particularly in highly regulated industries like government and healthcare," said Brent Mitchell, Vice President, Go-to-Market, Google Public Sector. "SnapApp, built on Google Cloud, creates new opportunities for developers to use Gemini to build and deploy software in a fraction of the traditional development time. We are proud to support BlueVector AI as they provide the practical tools needed to help organizations innovate faster and more efficiently."

The launch of the SnapApp platform also serves as the foundation for the company's specialized industry storefronts, Gov Studio and Health Studio, which will soon debut prebuilt solutions for government licensing and remote patient monitoring, all powered by the SnapApp engine.

"Our goal is to make enterprise-grade app development accessible to every business," added Jeremy Johnson, Head of Sales & Marketing, BlueVector AI. "With the SnapApp 2-week trial, a small business can build a custom tool today that would have previously required a six-figure development budget."

SnapApp is open for business effective immediately. To start your 14-day free trial or to view the full feature matrix, visit [www.SnapApp.com].

About SnapApp

SnapApp is a leading enterprise low-code application builder designed to leverage the power of generative AI to build apps with prompts and clicks. Built on Google Cloud infrastructure, SnapApp provides the security, scalability, and ease of use required to modernize legacy systems and launch new digital products at the speed of AI.

About BlueVector AI

BlueVector AI is a Google Cloud partner and the creator of products and services designed to make government and healthcare more effective with AI. BlueVector AI also received the 2025 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award for US State and Local Government.

SOURCE Google Cloud