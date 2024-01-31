SnapCare Co-Founder Jeff Richards Named a 2024 Georgia Titan

SnapCare

31 Jan, 2024

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapCare Chief Development and Operations Officer Jeff Richards has been named a 2024 Georgia Titan 100 in recognition of his outstanding leadership and vision.

The annual Titan 100 program selects Georgia's top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industries and were chosen using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

"It's a true honor to be chosen as a Georgia Titan," Richards said. "To be included in such an auspicious group of business leaders is both humbling and a reflection of the hard work of the entire SnapCare team. The diversity and accomplishments of those represented in this year's class are a testament to the quality of the corporate leadership in this state."

"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Georgia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field," said Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO. "We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation."

Richards, MBA, a graduate of Emory University School of Medicine, was department director and chief anesthetist at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta when he identified a need for a better way to meet temporary staffing needs for nurses and other clinical staff. He co-founded SnapNurse in 2017 with a former classmate as a service to place per diem clinicians on demand. The startup was a success in the Atlanta area and they were on the verge of licensing their software when Covid-19 struck.

SnapNurse scaled quickly to meet the demand for nurses. Its revenue grew 40,000 percent in two years, enough to earn second place on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. Revenues jumped to more than $1 billion in 2021 and 2022.

In the wake of the pandemic, the company has evolved into a full healthcare marketplace platform that gives healthcare systems greater control over their workforce solutions, transparency in billing and cost savings. In addition to serving nurses, the company is expanding to include more providers, like APP's and Allied Health as well as non-clinical roles in a healthcare setting. In the fall of 2023, SnapNurse successfully relaunched as SnapCare to reflect its new business model.

Sponsored by Wipfli LLP, the 2024 Georgia Titan 100 will be honored at a gala on May 9, 2024, at Zoo Atlanta. This year's honorees will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

About SnapCare
SnapCare™ is an AI-enabled workforce marketplace that serves the entire continuum of care. Our platform offers healthcare facilities complete visibility into the ideal talent mix for their unique needs and associated costs. We designed our workforce solutions to significantly improve client savings and efficiencies, minimizing the need for intermediate agencies, returning control to healthcare facilities, and ensuring total transparency in pay and pricing. Our pioneering technology and comprehensive staffing services offer a smarter way for facilities to manage their workforce needs and deliver quality patient care. 

