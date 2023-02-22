SnapCell Wins AWA Automotive Digital Marketing Award for 2nd Consecutive Year

SnapCell, a leading automotive video marketing platform, was presented with an AWA award for the second year in a row for creating new tools and products designed to improve operational efficiency, strengthen brands, and grow the bottom line for auto dealers.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Pasch, author and automotive marketing industry leader, announced SnapCell as a winner of the 2023 AWA Award in the Best Video Platform category.

The AWAs recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing and have become a benchmark in the automotive industry for recognizing innovative products in the following categories: digital retailing, marketing automation, sales process, dealer websites, digital marketing, SEO and local search, inventory management and merchandising, HR & training, fixed operations, F&I, website merchandising, conversational commerce, video technology, business intelligence tools, reputation management, automatic payment platforms, digital voice assistants, enterprise retailing, and CDP/MAP technologies.

In addition to creating new tools, the vendor community fully embraced the challenges and opportunities created by low inventory and a tight labor market.

In recognition of these deserving companies, Brian Pasch said "I want to thank everyone who participated in the AWA review process this year…We watched demonstrations of an amazing group of innovative and progressive products, and we are proud to be associated with these companies and their staff who have invested so much of their time and resources to better serve the automotive dealer community."

The 2023 AWAs is honored to recognize the efforts of many deserving companies who stand out in their areas of expertise and have proven to be thought leaders, disruptors, and innovators.

Visit awa.autos to watch video product reviews and demonstrations and hear how these products from SnapCell and other award-winners can improve dealer operations.

About SnapCell

SnapCell offers automotive video solutions that enable dealerships to easily record, send, measure, and humanize messages, boost sales, increase upsell, improve CSIs, and build rapport with customers. Their car dealership software solution can help users create high-quality videos such as vehicle walkarounds, virtual tests, technician videos, and real-time chats with customers.

About Brian Pasch

Brian Pasch is the founder of PCG Companies (a Google Premium Partner company) and Brian Pasch Enterprises (BPE) and has been actively involved with automotive franchise dealers for almost 20 years. Brian has authored nine bestselling books for the automotive industry including "Remote Retailing Blueprint," "Just Faster," "Automotive Marketing Playbook," "Who Sold It?," "Swimming with Digital Sharks," "Mastering Automotive Digital Marketing," "Selling Cars in a Digital Age," Unfair Advantage," and "Hyper-Local Marketing for Automotive Retail." Pasch is Google Analytics certified and is an active conference speaker, 20 Group presenter, and coach to both dealers and members of the vendor community.

