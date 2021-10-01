Snapmaker Reveals its First Brand Video and the Virtual Party is Coming

On the special occasion of its fifth anniversary, Snapmaker decided to make its first brand video. During the five years, Snapmaker has connected with more than 32,000 community members worldwide, providing accessible tools for their creative journey. Snapmaker users come from all walks of life at different ages, including engineers, architects, teachers, designers, lawyers, and many more.

Inspired by Snapmaker's user stories worldwide, the video tells three compelling stories from different perspectives: self-fulfillment, family heritage, and social responsibility, delivering its brand value: Make Something Wonderful.

Creativity is your gift to the world

Making as a hobby can unleash one's creativity and bring fulfillment, especially for those who are overwhelmed by their day-to-day work. The story depicts a young man Jason who leads a dull and busy life yet develops a passion for making, which helps him gain a reputation in the community.

Passing the maker spirit onto the next generation

Making is not just a way to explore creativity, but also a bridge to connect with your loved ones in modern life. In this story, we watch the bond between a grandfather and his granddaughter Emma. Together they have fun setting up the machine, working on the frame and car shell, and doing the assembling work.

Making a positive impact on the minority

With a kind heart, you can utilize your imagination to make a positive impact on society. The third story shows care for the minority. Designer Sally notices a disabled dog hiding at the street corner and makes a wheelchair for him with the help of the Snapmaker machine.

Make It Happen | The Snapmaker Virtual Party

Besides the featured interactive website, online events, and global anniversary sale, the Virtual Party is also part of Snapmaker's 5th-anniversary campaign. The party will feature its first brand video, free gifts, and great deals, as well as new products that make 3D printing even more accessible for everyone.

Channel:

YouTube Live Stream

Time:

Oct 15, 2021 7:00 AM-9:00 AM (PST)

Oct 15, 2021 4:00 PM-6:00 PM (CET)

To join the Snapmaker Virtual Party, please subscribe on https://www.snapmaker.com/event/5th-anniversary

