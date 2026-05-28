Snapology Enters New Market Segment with First Nonprofit Franchise Agreement

GentleBrook, Inc. to Launch Mobile Snapology STEAM Franchise in Ohio to Serve Local Community and

Diversify Revenue Stream to Support its Mission

DALLAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapology, the leading children's STEM/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) franchise and part of the youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, has awarded a first-of-its-kind franchise agreement to GentleBrook, Inc., a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) based in Northeast Ohio. Through the agreement, GentleBrook will launch a mobile Snapology franchise locally, expanding access to hands-on STEAM education while creating a new funding stream to support its longstanding mission.

GentleBrook serves adults with intellectual disabilities and seniors through care and programming designed to promote independence, personal growth and community integration. As part of its broader strategy to diversify programming and create new points of connection within the community, the organization was intentional about pursuing a STEAM concept, recognizing that hands-on learning helps build confidence, creativity and social connection. After evaluating the space, GentleBrook identified the Snapology franchise as the right fit because of its well-rounded curriculum, mobile model and ability to serve a wide range of learners.

"Our goal is to create more opportunities for the people we serve to engage with the world around them in meaningful ways, and Snapology fits beautifully into that vision," said Ric Brown, vice president of business and fund development for GentleBrook, Inc. "We're excited to diversify our programming, build new community connections and bring engaging, hands-on learning experiences to the community in a way that also strengthens our ability to advance GentleBrook's mission."

The nonprofit mobile Snapology franchise will be open to the entire Stark County, Ohio community, bringing hands-on STEAM learning to children and families through camps, school partnerships and community events. At the same time, GentleBrook plans to adapt programming for older adults and individuals with intellectual disabilities, creating opportunities to engage both the broader public and the people it already serves. Events will start in July and expand programming throughout the summer.

The venture also represents a strategic step in diversifying GentleBrook's revenue. With continued uncertainty around government funding, the organization saw franchise ownership as a proactive solution to build a sustainable supplemental revenue stream. All proceeds generated through Snapology will go back into supporting GentleBrook's mission and the people it serves.

"While this opportunity sits outside of our traditional growth model, we saw it as a unique chance to create meaningful impact for this community and the families it serves," said Ani Mehta, Snapology Brand President. "At Unleashed Brands, we remain deeply focused on our core kids' enrichment businesses, but from time to time, the right partnership allows us to extend that mission thoughtfully and purposefully."

Snapology's agreement with GentleBrook comes amid continued momentum for the brand. In January, Snapology was named the No. 1 children's enrichment program in the STEM category on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500® list for the fifth consecutive year, following a strong 2025 for the brand with meaningful franchise growth, enhanced franchisee support and innovative new curriculum.

Snapology is actively seeking passionate franchisees who share its mission of shaping future leaders through innovative STEAM education. To learn more about Snapology and current opportunities, please visit https://www.snapologyfranchising.com/.

About Snapology

Snapology is a leading provider of hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education programs for children aged 4-14. Through engaging, play-based learning experiences using LEGO® bricks, popular learning toys and technology, the brand offers everything from parties to camps to enrichment classes. Programs help children develop critical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving skills in a fun and supportive environment. Snapology has more than 140 locations and has been ranked the No. 1 children's STEM enrichment franchise brand for the past five years by Entrepreneur magazine. For more information, please visit Snapologyfranchising.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Bridget Roberts, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (734) 645-0502

SOURCE Snapology