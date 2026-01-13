Snapology Named No. 1 Children's STEM Franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for Fifth Consecutive Year

Children's STEAM Franchise Recognized for Sustained Growth, Franchisee Performance, and Category Leadership

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapology, the leading children's STEM/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) franchise and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has been named the No. 1 children's enrichment program in the STEM category on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500® list for the fifth consecutive year. The brand earned an overall ranking of No. 389, moving up on the list from last year.

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® is considered one of the most competitive and comprehensive franchise rankings, evaluating brands on more than 150 data points including unit growth, financial strength, stability, and brand power. Snapology's placement on the list underscores the brand's continued momentum as a franchise opportunity in the youth enrichment space.

In 2025, Snapology delivered focused, measurable progress across key areas critical to driving long-term growth and operational excellence. Notable achievements include:

Strategic Franchise Growth: Opened 36 new locations and awarded 15 new franchise agreements across eight states. New franchise signings took place in CA, CO, GA, MA, NC, NJ, PA, and TX, expanding Snapology's footprint and bringing world-class STEAM programming to more communities across the country.

Opened 36 new locations and awarded 15 new franchise agreements across eight states. New franchise signings took place in CA, CO, GA, MA, NC, NJ, PA, and TX, expanding Snapology's footprint and bringing world-class STEAM programming to more communities across the country. Leadership Investment: Welcomed Ani Mehta as Brand President of Snapology and Class 101 in January 2025, bringing experienced operational leadership and a focused approach to strengthening franchise performance, system alignment, and long-term growth.

Welcomed Ani Mehta as Brand President of Snapology and Class 101 in January 2025, bringing experienced operational leadership and a focused approach to strengthening franchise performance, system alignment, and long-term growth. Enhanced Franchisee Support: Launched the Advanced Coaching Program, providing franchise owners with structured goal-setting, planning, and execution support. Participating locations achieved an average 128% year-over-year revenue increase. The brand also introduced Centralized New Franchisee Training, creating a more consistent, collaborative onboarding experience and setting new owners up for long-term success.

Launched the Advanced Coaching Program, providing franchise owners with structured goal-setting, planning, and execution support. Participating locations achieved an average 128% year-over-year revenue increase. The brand also introduced Centralized New Franchisee Training, creating a more consistent, collaborative onboarding experience and setting new owners up for long-term success. Curriculum and Program Innovation: Expanded the Snapology curriculum with new robotics programs and updated kits, enhancing hands-on learning experiences in engineering, coding, and problem-solving and reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, high-quality STEAM education for families.

"Being recognized as the No. 1 children's STEM franchise for the fifth consecutive year speaks to the strength and consistency of the Snapology system," said Ani Mehta, Brand President of Snapology. "This recognition reflects our focused efforts in 2025 to strengthen operational alignment, invest in franchisee success, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. As we move forward, our priority remains empowering our owners while inspiring the next generation through meaningful STEM/STEAM learning."

To view Snapology in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 13, 2026.

Snapology is actively seeking passionate franchisees who share its mission of shaping future leaders through innovative STEAM education. To learn more about Snapology and current opportunities, please visit Snapology.com.

About Snapology

Snapology is the premier option for STEAM programs, offering year-round programs through dozens of revenue streams. Founded in 2010 by sisters Laura and Lisa Cole, Snapology is a play program for children between the ages of one and fourteen that aims to teach science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a playful, no-pressure environment. Recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the fastest-growing franchises, Snapology has over 140 locations with no plans to slow down. For more information, please visit Snapology.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Bridget Roberts, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (734) 645-0502

SOURCE Snapology