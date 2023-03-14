Snapology Named Among the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023 by Entrepreneur

Leading Children's STEAM Franchise Shines with Remarkable Growth, Boasting Successful Store Openings and New Franchise Agreements

DALLAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapology, the No. 1 children's STEM/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) franchise and part of the world's first Youth Enrichment franchise platform Unleashed Brands, was recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com. The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022. Snapology was ranked at No. 107.

"It's terrific to see Snapology's continued growth and innovation 10+ years after its founding in 2010," said Laura Coe, Brand President of Snapology. "We applaud our dedicated franchise partners as well as our talented support team who work day in and day out to foster the next generation of scientists, engineers, and mathematicians with their business acumen, team player mentality, and most importantly, passion."

The Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. The ranking appears in the March/April 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Franchise companies are ranked based on their net U.S. and Canada franchise unit growth from July 31, 2021, to July 31, 2022. (Ties are broken based on percentage growth.)

Snapology excelled in all areas of growth, doubling franchise signings, and opening multiple new Discovery Centers over the evaluation period. 2022 was a banner year specifically for the brand with 34 new franchise signings and 21 location openings. Snapology will debut soon as a community-based program in Glen Allen, VA, Apple Valley, MN, Layton, UT, and Campbell, CA and as a Discovery Center in Tampa, FL.

"Our 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking recognizes the franchise brands with the greatest growth but also highlights the extraordinary momentum in the industry over the past year. After all, growth is what franchising is all about," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso.

To view Snapology in the 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises list, pick up Entrepreneur magazine's March/April issue on newsstands or visit entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing.

About Snapology

Founded in 2010, Snapology is the #1 children's enrichment franchise in the country, giving children the opportunity to learn through play with more than 80 enriching, interactive STEAM and STEM programs. With over 180 locations in the U.S. and Internationally, Snapology is quickly growing and impacting children throughout the world with its balance of educational enrichment, social development, and fun. For more information about Snapology including franchise opportunities, visit www.Snapology.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

