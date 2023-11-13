Snappy Announces 2023 Holiday Season Charity Partners on World Kindness Day

News provided by

Snappy

13 Nov, 2023, 09:46 ET

Gifting Platform Makes It Easy for Recipients to Choose to Spread Kindness This Holiday Season

Snappy Partners with Make-a-Wish, Toys for Tots, St. Jude's and Others

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in recognition of World Kindness Day, Snappy is proud to announce its 2023 holiday season charity partners: Make-a-Wish, Mental Health America, One Simple Wish, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Toys for Tots and UNICEF. Snappy is the leading gifting platform that lets gift-givers present curated gift collections that include an option to donate to charity. The platform empowers recipients to choose the present that most resonates with them, guaranteeing the perfect gift every time.

Continue Reading

"This holiday season, people all over the world are looking for ways to do good and help others and many businesses are looking to extend the reach of their charitable giving," said Hani Goldstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Snappy. "Our platform provides gift-givers with an easy way to present recipients with the option to donate to one of our well-respected charity partners. Snappy has always been committed to cultivating kindness and we're honored to make it simple for others to join us in giving back this season."

For businesses, Snappy makes it easy to reward employees and customers by sending them a curated collection of gift choices and letting them choose their favorite. Each collection includes an option for a gift that gives back, allowing companies to build charitable giving into their corporate gifting programs seamlessly.

Celebrated each year on November 13, World Kindness Day was created by an international coalition of NGOs in 1998 to highlight and encourage acts of kindness.

About Snappy

Snappy is the award-winning, all-in-one gifting company that spreads joy, shares gratitude, and takes the guesswork out of gifting.

Founded in 2015, Snappy was named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies in the Northeast in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Snappy is the trusted gifting and swag partner to over 43% of Fortune 100 companies as well as thousands of individuals who use Snappy for personal gifting. Snappy has sent more than four million gifts worldwide.

Snappy thrives on connecting people and cultivating meaningful relationships through the power of gratitude and gifting. Our recipient-picks experience ensures gift-givers send the perfect gift every time, for everyone, on every occasion.

Snappy has been featured on Fortune's "Best Small & Medium Workplaces," "Best Workplace for Millennials," and "Best Workplace in Tech" lists.

SOURCE Snappy

Also from this source

Snappy Closes Oversubscribed Series A Financing to Bolster North American Expansion of Restaurant SaaS Offering

Snappy Closes Oversubscribed Series A Financing to Bolster North American Expansion of Restaurant SaaS Offering

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Snappy, a Canadian all-in-one restaurant management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, today announced that...
Snappy Expands Branded Gifts and Premium Swag Offerings, Further Cementing Its Position as the Leading Business Gifting Solution

Snappy Expands Branded Gifts and Premium Swag Offerings, Further Cementing Its Position as the Leading Business Gifting Solution

Today, Snappy announces an expansion of its branded gifts and premium swag offerings, further cementing its position as the leading business gifting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.