Snappy Celebrates $2M Donation Milestone in Support of Make-A-Wish®

News provided by

Snappy

28 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

Children facing critical illnesses have been granted the support of donations from Snappy gift recipients since the partnership's inception in 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Snappy, the leading gifting company known for spreading joy and simplifying the gifting process, proudly announced a donation milestone of $2 million to Make-A-Wish®.

This very significant achievement was made possible by the kindness and generosity of Snappy gift recipients who opted to donate the value of their gift to help support the transformative wishes of children with critical illnesses. The synergy between Snappy's ethos of spreading joy through meaningful gifting and Make-A-Wish's mission of granting life-changing wishes has created a powerful partnership that is moving into its third year.

"At Snappy, we are so grateful to witness the profound impact of individual generosity," said Hani Goldstein, Co-Founder and CEO, Snappy. "When members of our community choose to donate their gift's value to Make-A-Wish, they create a cascade of positivity. The philanthropic potential of our platform has made us deeply thankful for the kindness of our gift recipients and the wishes they've made possible for these children and their families."

"A wish creates an immediate turning point in a child's treatment and recovery, and partnerships like Snappy's make more of these life-changing wishes possible," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "There's a gap between the number of wishes we're granting and the number of wishes waiting, and we're thrilled for Snappy's support to help us close that gap."

About Snappy

Snappy is the award-winning, all-in-one gifting company that spreads joy, shares gratitude, and takes the guesswork out of gifting.

Founded in 2015, Snappy was named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies in the Northeast in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Snappy is the trusted gifting and swag partner to over 43% of Fortune 100 companies as well as thousands of individuals who use Snappy for personal gifting. Snappy has sent more than four million gifts worldwide.

Snappy thrives on connecting people and cultivating meaningful relationships through the power of gratitude and gifting. Our recipient-picks experience ensures gift-givers send the perfect gift every time, for everyone, on every occasion.

Snappy has been featured on Fortune's "Best Small & Medium Workplaces," "Best Workplace for Millennials," and "Best Workplace in Tech" lists.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

SOURCE Snappy

Also from this source

New Study Reveals 75% of Employees Hope to Receive a Gift from Their Company This Holiday

This holiday season, 75% of employees are hoping to receive a gift from their company, with 57% seeing a gift as a sign of their employer's gratitude ...
Snappy Announces 2023 Holiday Season Charity Partners on World Kindness Day

Snappy Announces 2023 Holiday Season Charity Partners on World Kindness Day

Today, in recognition of World Kindness Day, Snappy is proud to announce its 2023 holiday season charity partners: Make-a-Wish, Mental Health...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Children

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.