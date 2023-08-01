Snappy Introduces Personal Gifting Plugin for ChatGPT

New Technology Further Revolutionizes Gifting 

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy, the award-winning gifting company, today announced the launch of its personal gifting plugin for ChatGPT, further revolutionizing how people give gifts. The Snappy Gifts plugin is powered by GPT-4. It uses Snappy's proprietary gifting data, as well as its rich expertise and deep insights earned from sending more than 3 million gifts worldwide, to ensure that the perfect gift is sent every time, for every recipient, on every occasion.

To use the Snappy Gifts plugin for ChatGPT, gift-givers input details about their recipients' interests and hobbies, and the desired gift budget. For example "A $50 gift for a camping-obsessed new dad who loves to bake." Using this information, the plugin generates a custom-curated gift collection. Gift givers can personalize the experience with a message and a range of delightful digital wrapping experiences and then notify their recipients via text or email that a gift collection is waiting for them. Recipients then use a custom link to select their favorite gift from the curated collection of gift options. 

Snappy offers a wide-ranging catalog of more than 10,000 expertly-curated gifts from trusted partners, ensuring that, whether it's for birthdays, anniversaries, or "just because," gift selections cater to every taste, preference, and budget.

Check out this video to see how the Snappy Gifts plugin takes all the guesswork out of gifting.

"We have always prided ourselves on eliminating the guesswork from gifting, and our new plugin seamlessly integrates Snappy's expertise with ChatGPT. With this integration, users can enjoy Snappy's functionality within the chatbot itself," said Hani Goldstein, Snappy's co-founder and CEO. "By meeting customers where they are and embracing the power of Generative AI, we were able to create an even more customizable, stress-free, time-saving, and joyful gifting experience. It's like having a personal gifting assistant at your fingertips." 

Users with a ChatGPTPlus account can install the Snappy Gifts ChatGPT plugin from the ChatGPT store directly without any additional charge. 

About Snappy
Snappy is the award-winning, all-in-one gifting company that spreads joy, shares gratitude, and takes the guesswork out of gifting. 

Founded in 2015, Snappy was named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies in the Northeast in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Snappy is the trusted gifting partner to over 43% of Fortune 100 companies and thousands of individuals who use Snappy for personal gifting. Snappy has sent more than three million gifts worldwide.

Snappy thrives on connecting people and cultivating meaningful relationships through the power of gratitude and gifting. Our recipient-picks experience ensures gift-givers send the perfect gift every time, for everyone, on every occasion.

Snappy has been featured on Fortune's "Best Small & Medium Workplaces," "Best Workplace for Millennials," and "Best Workplace in Tech" lists.

