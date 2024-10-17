Snappy's Annual Holiday Gifting Report Highlights The Importance of Holiday Gifting In Boosting Employee Satisfaction and Retention

Holiday Gifting Drives Employee Connection: 74% of Workers Look Forward To Receiving a Gift, and 71% Say Receiving A Gift Improves Their Overall Perception of Their Employer

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Snappy's 2024 Holiday Gifting Report, holiday gifting plays a critical role in fostering employee satisfaction and retention. The 2024 Holiday Gifting Report reveals a growing trend: 74% of employees hope to receive a gift from their company during the holiday season, underscoring the importance of recognition and appreciation in today's workplace culture.

The 2024 Holiday Gifting Report, conducted with over 1,500 respondents employed across various industries, sheds light on the long-term benefits of thoughtful gifting during the holiday season. 71% of employees report that receiving a holiday gift improves their perception of their employer, showcasing a direct correlation between gifting and employee engagement.

Additionally, 54% of employees in 2024 say they are more likely to stay with a company that consistently shows appreciation through gestures like holiday gifts – reflecting a growing emphasis on meaningful recognition.

Key findings from The 2024 Holiday Gifting Report highlight evolving trends and tangible business impacts:

63% of employees said that their job satisfaction increases after receiving a meaningful holiday gift, with 38% saying that this boost in satisfaction lasts 3-6 months, underscoring the lasting impact of a gifting strategy that emphasizes recognition.

54% of employees are more likely to stay with their current employer if they receive a holiday gift, highlighting how gifting can be a powerful retention tool in today's competitive job market.

44% of employees feel unappreciated when receiving a poorly chosen gift, demonstrating the importance of selecting gifts that resonate with employees on a personal level.

71% of employees experience a morale boost when they receive a holiday gift, underscoring the immediate benefits gifting has on employee happiness and engagement.

64% of employees are more likely to invest additional time and energy into their work after receiving a holiday gift, proving that appreciation can fuel productivity.

73% say that a holiday gift strengthens their sense of connection and commitment to their employer, reinforcing how thoughtful recognition fosters long-term engagement.

66% of employees are more willing to recommend their company as a great place to work after receiving a holiday gift, turning gifting into a valuable recruitment and employer branding strategy.

79% agree that receiving a holiday gift makes them feel personally recognized and valued, demonstrating the power of gifting in affirming employees as individuals, not just workers.

69% of employees would love to choose their gift, highlighting the value of customization in gifting strategies. By offering employees the chance to pick something that resonates with them, companies can create a meaningful and personal gifting experience that connects with their team.

As businesses prepare for the 2024 holiday season, these findings highlight how holiday gifting boosts employee satisfaction, engagement, and retention. Companies that invest in a thoughtful gifting strategy not only enhance the holiday experience but also benefit from a more motivated and collaborative workforce long-term.

Methodology

Snappy's 2024 Holiday Gifting Report was fielded from 1,500 Americans ages 18 and older, who were surveyed online in September 2024. Respondents were recruited based on demographics via an online sample by Propeller Insights, a third-party market research company. Respondents represent a diverse variety of ethnic, education, and income levels, and are geographically dispersed across the United States.

About Snappy

Snappy is a gifting company that spreads joy, shares gratitude, and takes the guesswork out of gifting.

Founded in 2015, Snappy was named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies in the Northeast in 2021, 2022, and 2023. As the trusted gifting and swag partner to over 47% of Fortune 100 companies and thousands of individuals, Snappy has sent more than five million gifts worldwide. Snappy thrives on connecting people and cultivating meaningful relationships through the power of gratitude and gifting.

The company has been featured on Fortune's "Best Small & Medium Workplaces," "Best Workplace for Millennials," and "Best Workplace in Tech" lists.

