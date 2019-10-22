Snapsheet Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet announced today the appointment of Susan Sell to Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Sell will lead the accounting and finance functions for the growing insurtech.

Sell brings more than 20 years of experience in finance, with a focus on high-growth companies, in the technology and professional services industries. Most recently, she served as CFO for PRA Business Events overseeing financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, change management, and tax. Prior to PRA, Sell served as CFO at Fieldglass, a global software-as-a-service vendor management system, which was sold to SAP for more than $1 billion. Prior to Fieldglass, Sell held senior finance positions at Rewards Network and Technology Solutions Company.

"Susan has the leadership track record and depth of experience that will help Snapsheet to continue to grow and deliver value to our clients and partners," said Brad Weisberg, Chief Executive Officer at Snapsheet. "We are in a strong growth trajectory closing more than $70 million in funding to-date and having launched a global partnership with Zurich within the past year. I am excited to work with Susan – along with our entire senior leadership team – on Snapsheet's next phase of growth and market expansion."

Sell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Marketing from Eastern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration from University of Illinois at Chicago.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet delivers the best claims experiences globally. We provide unmatched technology and processes that improve customer engagement, provide organizational agility and deliver real transformational benefits for more than 75 clients around the world – including more than 15 of the largest insurance carriers in North America, third-party administrators, and tech disruptors. For more information visit http://www.snapsheetclaims.com/ .

