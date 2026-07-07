Snapsheet Named a Luminary in Celent's 2026 North America P&C Claims Systems Report

Snapsheet is one of only six claims systems to receive Celent's highest distinction.

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet, the cloud-native claims management platform built for the way P&C claims work across all lines of business, today announced it has been named a Luminary in Celent's newly released P&C Claims Systems: 2026 North America Edition report. This is Celent's highest distinction across the 66 claims systems evaluated.

Celent, a leading global research and advisory firm for financial and insurance technology, published the report on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, following months of in-depth research, data analysis, and direct interviews and demos with participating claims systems providers across North America.

Each system was evaluated across three core dimensions: Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, and Customer Base and Support. Using its proprietary Technical Capability Matrix, Celent places each qualifying solution into one of five tiers: Luminary, Technology Standout, Functionality Standout, Noteworthy Solution, and Developing Solution based on the sophistication of its technology and breadth of functionality.

Snapsheet's complete, cloud-native platform topped the matrix as a Luminary system, a recognition that comes in tandem with the launch of Snapsheet AI, a fully configurable, native AI infrastructure built directly into the claims platform. Deployed through no-code, prompt-level configuration rather than the technical lift most AI implementations demand, Snapsheet AI directly answers to "pilot purgatory"—the stalled-AI-initiative problem that continues to plague P&C—and operationalizes AI on real-world claims within 90 days of go-live.

That accelerated time to value is a continuation of how Snapsheet has always built claims technology to prioritize delivering outcomes, not just chasing trends. Rather than layering point solutions on top of a fixed system, Snapsheet engineers high-value capabilities natively into the core of a fully open platform engineered to scale across the full breadth of the P&C claims ecosystem. To date, over 75 P&C carriers, TPAs, MGAs, and logistics companies run their claims operations on Snapsheet.

"Carriers are done accepting the status quo," said Brad Weisberg, CEO of Snapsheet. "Complete, flexible, cloud-native systems like Snapsheet are giving them a superior alternative to the patchwork legacy infrastructures that cause more problems than they solve. Our customer base has grown 60% year over year and now spans nearly every line of P&C, with balanced support across auto, property, and multiline commercial. Our goal has always been to build the platform the industry needs as claims continue to evolve. Being named a Luminary by Celent is validation that we're delivering on that promise."

The full P&C Claims Systems: 2026 North America Edition report, including detailed vendor profiles, is available through Celent's website to firms with a Celent subscription.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is the complete, cloud-native platform built to run the full P&C claims lifecycle with speed, accuracy, and control. Unlike legacy systems patched together from third-party tools, Snapsheet engineers high-value functions natively into its core to cut delays and reduce risk at every stage of claims handling.

About Celent

Celent is a research and advisory firm focused on helping financial institutions—including insurers, banks, and asset managers—formulate comprehensive business and technology strategies. Celent is a part of GlobalData.

SOURCE Snapsheet