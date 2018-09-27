Snapsheet Named to CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Fastest-growing Startups

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet, the industry-leading provider of virtual claims technology for the personal and commercial insurance marketplace, today announced that it was named to CB Insights Top Fintech Startup list, which highlights the 250 most promising private companies demonstrating financial stability, overall health and growth potential.

Snapsheet was one of only two companies in the insurance category focused on the Enterprise/B2B segment of insurance carrier and partner enablement. In total, just 20 companies of the 250 were in the insurance category.

"We began seven years ago as the insurance industry's first mobile claims solution," said Jamie Yoder, Snapsheet president. "Today, we are much more than a mobile claims application, we are reimagining and delivering a customer-first claims process with an intelligent, proprietary platform combining technology, data and people to deliver results in months, not years."

Brad Weisberg, Snapsheet founder added, "We are incredibly proud to be on the CB Insights list of companies who are transforming the industry. This achievement stands as a testament to our team and the innovations we are bringing to our customers."

Snapsheet works with more than 70 carriers in the U.S., Canada and Europe. And, in the last year, launched multiple new products, such as Snapsheet Transactions, a digital insurance claims payment and disbursement platform for indureds, claimants and vendors. Based in Chicago, the company employees nearly 500 employees.

Snapsheet was selected by CB Insights' Intelligence Unit based on several factors, including data Snapsheet provided, the company's business model and momentum in the market, and the company's Mosaic Score. The Mosaic Score is a quantitative framework that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

