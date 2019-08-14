Snapsheet Ranks 1104 on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet today announced it ranked 1104 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. The past year has been filled with instrumental growth for Snapsheet, as the company announced the close of a nearly $30M Series E funding round and launched a global partnership with Zurich.

Snapsheet has proved that virtual auto claims can be done. In just the past two years, the rate of adoption in virtual auto claims went from 1% to 10% across the insurance industry. With its funding announcement, Snapsheet committed to accelerating the delivery of end-to-end SaaS claims platforms across all lines of property and casualty.

Snapsheet's chief executive officer, Brad Weisberg, credits the accelerated growth of the company in large part to the innovative virtual claims solutions technology. He said, "Snapsheet has seen remarkable development in the past year. We find the best results through strategically partnering with our clients to customize and implement technologies that will meet customers where they are at during each stage of the claims process."

The InsurTech's end-to-end claims management technology and processes have paid more than $2.5 billion in claims in the U.S. and processed more than 1 million claims in the past two years.

Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Companies is an annual list that takes an in-depth look at top-performing and growing companies in the United States. Being recognized as a part of the Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious honor for growing private businesses and business leaders.

