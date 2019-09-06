DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recent Innovations in Information Technology, Computing, and Communications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This provides a snapshot of the emerging ICT led innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Analytics, and Computer Vision. This issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as healthcare, retail, hospitality, and federal sectors.

ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets.



These innovations have a profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.



