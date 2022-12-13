Snavely Forest Products Acquires Mid-States Wholesale Lumber

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snavely Forest Products ("Snavely"), a wholly owned subsidiary of MacArthur Company, has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Mid-States Wholesale Lumber Company ("Mid-States"), an Oklahoma City- based, wholesale lumber and building products company. The transaction is expected to close on or before December 30, 2022.

Mid-States Wholesale Lumber

The acquisition of Mid-States matches with Snavely's business strategy to intentionally develop its 120-year-old culture and expand its geographic footprint as a leading wholesale distribution company within the same industry. This plan is a healthy acquisition as it underpins Snavely's brand statement to build business for its partners.

As a subsidiary of Snavely, Mid-States will continue to operate seamlessly and consistently. They will preserve the Mid-States name, work under the same management team, and most importantly, retain its greatest asset – its employees.

Clark Spitzer, President of Snavely, says, "We are proud and excited to have Mid-States join our company. They are a well-run company with a solid reputation in the industry. We look forward to having them as part of our employee-owned company, and our collective collaboration to expand their presence in the market. GROWTH is the fuel that feeds an ESOP, and the addition of Mid-States will support our strategic growth goals and contribute greatly to keeping our company healthy and vibrant."

Mike Davis, General Manager of Mid-States, says, "We have an obligation to maintain our current culture, continue to serve our relevant customer base, and generate value for our employees. We look forward to joining the Snavely family and creating new and expanded business opportunities for our customers."

About Snavely Forest Products

Snavely Forest Products, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry, delivering superior material, exceptional service, and market expertise to customers both near and far. Their customers are among the finest professional and do-it-yourself retailers, including independent dealers, home centers, door and window shops and moulding & millwork manufacturers. Snavely, a 100% employee-owned company, has just celebrated its 120-year anniversary. Find out more at www.snavelyforestproducts.com.

About Mid-States Wholesale Lumber

Mid-States Wholesale Lumber Company has been serving the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Wichita regions within the building materials industry since 1986. The company's broad assortment of framing lumber, cedar, engineered wood products and other specialty building materials, coupled with their superior service model, has made them a premier distributor in the markets they serve.

