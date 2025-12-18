Serving the North and South-Central Texas & Oklahoma Markets

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Snavely Forest Products, ("Snavely"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MacArthur Company and a leader in the wholesale building materials industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Allura USA, a top manufacturer of fiber cement siding, and trim products. This collaboration will broaden Snavely's product offerings across North and South-Central Texas, including Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin, and into the Oklahoma City market.

Snavely Forest Products and Allura Announce Strategic Partnership

Snavely will distribute Allura's full line of fiber cement products, providing builders, contractors, and homeowners with durable, low-maintenance, and visually striking exterior solutions. The addition of Allura products complement Snavely's existing portfolio, allowing customers to access high-quality materials for their residential and commercial projects.

"This partnership with Allura reflects our ongoing commitment to align with best-in-class manufacturers who share our values of quality, innovation, and customer focus," said Clark Spitzer, President of Snavely. "Together, we're strengthening our ability to deliver premium building solutions and expand our reach across key growth markets in the South-Central U.S."

"We are excited to partner with Snavely Forest Products to continue meeting the evolving needs of the market," said Jennifer Turner-Ozimek, Vice President of Sales for Allura. "Our teams are aligned in delivering exceptional service and high-quality fiber cement solutions for all stakeholders."

ABOUT SNAVELY FOREST PRODUCTS

Snavely Forest Products ("Snavely") has been a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America for over a century. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company is renowned for its superior material quality, outstanding service, and deep market knowledge. Its product offerings include engineered wood, composite decking, and innovative siding and trim solutions, all designed to meet the demands of the building materials industry.

As a 100% employee-owned company, Snavely values long-standing relationships with both customers and suppliers, building a foundation of trust and mutual success. For additional information, please visit www.snavelyforestproducts.com

ABOUT ALLURA

Allura is a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of fiber cement products, headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company runs three production facilities in North Carolina, Oregon, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

Plycem USA, doing business as Allura, is part of Elementia Materiales—an international leader in innovative construction solutions—delivering high-quality building materials across North, Central, and South America. www.allurausa.com

Contact: Alexis Joseph

Director of Marketing

Snavely Forest Products

412.641.9134

[email protected]

SOURCE Snavely Forest Products