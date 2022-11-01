Snavely Forest Products on the Move in Texas!...

Expands its Business and Positioned for Growth

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snavely Forest Products ("Snavely"), a subsidiary of MacArthur Company, and a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry, has decided to expand its operations by opening a new location in Gonzales, Texas. The opportunity will allow Snavely to better serve this target market and widen its customer reach into the San Antonio-Austin and Southeast Corpus Christi region.

To further emphasize the strategic importance of the expansion, Snavely has enhanced its value-added product portfolio in the Texas market to include Trex composite decking, the leader in the high-performance outdoor living industry. Snavely, considered house of brands, also distributes a variety of other products including TYPAR and Pacific Woodtech Engineered Wood Products.

Marshall Owens, former Sales Manager in Snavely's Dallas branch, has accepted the position as General Manager of the new 17-acre, rail-serve division in Gonzales. It is a perfect milestone on the heels of the company's 120-year anniversary, and as Snavely commits to expanding its customer reach and driving profitable growth for all its supply chain partners. Owens has industry knowhow to get the job done.

Nick Fitzgerald, Snavely's Texas Regional Manager, quotes, "With 20 plus years' experience at Snavely, Marshall is well-suited for this position. I'm confident he will leverage his sales and marketing savvy to propel our expansion to a new level. The company is well-positioned to offer its deep product portfolio in a target-rich environment, particularly with Owens at the helm."

Clark Spitzer, COO, adds, "Snavely is an established and reputable supplier, and our mission is bringing business to customers and suppliers by introducing and developing new products and an array of value-added services. This opportunity in south Texas strongly emphasizes Snavely's commitment of Building Business for Our Partners which includes our customers and vendor partners. I believe Marshall is perfectly suited to manage this expansion and accentuate the intentional positioning of our business."

Snavely Forest Products, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry, delivering superior material, exceptional service, and market expertise to customers both near and far. Their customers are among the finest professional and do-it-yourself retailers, including independent dealers, home centers, door and window shops and moulding & millwork manufacturers. Snavely, a 100% employee-owned company, has just embarked upon its 120-year anniversary.

