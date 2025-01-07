Snavely Promotes Bill Georgelis to Vice President of Eastern Operations

Strategic Advancement to Propel Growth

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Snavely Forest Products, ("Snavely"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MacArthur Company, and a leader in the wholesale building materials industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Bill Georgelis to the position of Vice President of its Eastern Operations.

Bill Georgelis, Snavely's new VP of Eastern Operataions
In this new role, Georgelis will oversee and direct operations, strategic initiatives, and business development. He is well-suited for this position with a distinguished record of achievements that incorporates 32 years of industry experience and leadership merits. These attributes will be invaluable in this position, where he will continue to drive success and lead transformative initiatives.

"We are thrilled to promote Bill to Vice President of the East," said Carl Lamb, Executive Vice President of Snavely. "He has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to our company's values and goals. He brings a wealth of experience and vision to the organization, and I am confident he will lead the east in achieving its long-term objectives."

Georgelis joined Snavely in 2014 and has held various leadership roles, including Sales Manager and General Manager of the Westminster, Maryland location. "I am honored to take on this new role and spearhead our efforts in the east," said Georgelis. "I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to continue delivering exceptional results for all our stakeholders."

ABOUT SNAVELY FOREST PRODUCTS

Snavely Forest Products has been a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America for over a century. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company is renowned for its superior material quality, outstanding service, and deep market knowledge, serving a wide range of customers with diverse needs. Its product offerings include engineered wood, composite decking, and innovative siding and trim solutions, all designed to meet the demands of the building materials industry.

As a 100% employee-owned company, Snavely Forest Products values long-standing relationships with both customers and suppliers, building a foundation of trust and mutual success. For additional information, please visit www.snavelyforestproducts.com.

