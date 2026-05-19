Sngular's Chris Brown Named to Fast Company Executive Board for Leadership in AI, Data, and Digital Engineering

Fast Company Executive Board is a vetted professional organization of business leaders committed to shaping the future of business through technology and design.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sngular, an advanced technology and digital engineering partner today announced that Chris Brown, Managing Director, United States, has been invited to join the Fast Company Executive Board, a vetted professional organization of company founders and senior executives passionate about technology and design.

Brown was selected to join the community based on his proven expertise in AI, advanced engineering, and digital transformation. As a member, Brown joins industry-leading peers in technology, marketing, advertising, social impact, media, entertainment, corporate leadership, creative design, nonprofit, and social responsibility.

"I'm honored to join the Fast Company Executive Board at a time when business leaders are under pressure to turn innovation into measurable outcomes," said Brown. "This community offers a valuable forum to exchange practical ideas with other executives, contribute to conversations around technology and design, and bring back insights that help Sngular U.S. continue delivering real business value for clients."

Brown leads Sngular's U.S. growth strategy and client execution, helping mid-market and enterprise organizations reliably adopt and scale advanced technologies that modernize operations and accelerate time-to-value. In his role, he oversees multidisciplinary teams designing, building, and scaling high-complexity digital products, including AI-powered platforms, cloud-native architectures, immersive experiences and full-stack custom software solutions.

Fast Company Executive Board offers access to a curated network of company founders and senior executives through the private online platform to solve business challenges, make connections, and share insights through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups. Membership offers opportunities to publish relevant professional insights in bylined articles and Expert Insights on FastCompany.com, with areas of focus including innovation, creativity, design, technology, and social impact.

About Sngular

Sngular is an advanced technology and digital engineering partner that designs, builds and delivers production-grade AI, automation and modern software solutions for complex and regulated industries. Combining U.S.-led accountability with its own global engineering teams, Sngular helps organizations implement advanced technologies that deliver measurable business outcomes. The unconventional. Always delivered.

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SOURCE Sngular