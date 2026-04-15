SNICKERS® ICE CREAM AND NFL PROSPECT CARNELL TATE REMIND FANS TO KEEP THEIR CHILL AHEAD OF THE 2026 NFL DRAFT

In collaboration with one of the top NFL prospects, SNICKERS® Ice Cream is dropping limited-edition "Chill" bars and a custom "icy" pendant and chain to help fans keep it cool when the 2026 NFL Draft predictions get too hot.

THE GAME PLAN:

SNICKERS® Ice Cream is partnering with a top NFL prospect, Carnell Tate, to cool down the fiery debates and hot takes surrounding the 2026 NFL Draft, reminding fans and sports analysts alike to keep their chill.

To help fans keep their cool, the brand is dropping free, limited-edition SNICKERS Ice Cream x Carnell Tate "Chill" Bar 6-packs, giving them a chance to try the brand-new SNICKERS Crunchy Peanut Butter Ice Cream alongside the classic Original at SNICKERS.com/Chill on April 15, 20 and 24.

Carnell Tate will debut a custom SNICKERS Ice Cream "Chill Chain" on the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft, and one lucky fan will have the chance to win this icy piece of memorabilia by entering the sweepstakes.

NEWARK, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 NFL Draft season heats up, SNICKERS® Ice Cream is bringing the chill when fans need it most. The annual event fuels weeks of speculation, heated debates, and, of course, endless fiery hot takes. This year, SNICKERS Ice Cream is teaming up with wide receiver prospect Carnell Tate to help die-hard fans and sports analysts alike keep it cool in more ways than one.

NFL prospect Carnell Tate and SNICKERS® Ice Cream are cooling down the hottest 2026 NFL Draft takes with new limited-edition “Chill” bars and custom-designed “Chill Chain.” NFL prospect Carnell Tate and SNICKERS® Ice Cream are cooling down the hottest 2026 NFL Draft takes with new limited-edition “Chill” bars and custom-designed “Chill Chain.”

The NFL Draft season stretches for months – from the College Football Playoff to the Combine, Pro Days and a flood of mock drafts – creating the perfect environment for overheated predictions and premature takes that don't always age well. As a top prospect, Carnell is no stranger to passionate predictions. But if NFL Draft history has proven anything, it's that hot takes are often wildly wrong.

Instead of sweating the speculation, Carnell is keeping his cool by joining forces with SNICKERS Ice Cream to release a limited batch of special edition "Chill" ice cream bars, including the new Crunchy Peanut Butter flavor. Because when the NFL Draft debates start heating up, nothing cools things down like the satisfying combo of creamy peanut butter ice cream, rich caramel and crunchy peanuts in a SNICKERS Ice Cream bar.

"The passion surrounding the NFL Draft is what makes it so exciting, but the non-stop speculation can turn up the heat quickly," said Chanel Gant, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "We wanted to enhance the fan experience by giving them a fun and delicious way to chill the hot takes – so they can relax, cool down with a SNICKERS Ice Cream and enjoy the NFL Draft without getting caught up in the heat."

Beginning April 15 at 12:00 PM ET, fans can visit SNICKERS.com/Chill to claim a free SNICKERS Ice Cream x Carnell Tate Chill Bar 6-pack, while supplies last. Each pack is stacked with seriously satisfying flavors built to help fans keep their cool:

SNICKERS Ice Cream Original: Featuring creamy peanut butter ice cream, smooth caramel and crunchy peanuts coated in a milk chocolate shell.

Featuring creamy peanut butter ice cream, smooth caramel and crunchy peanuts coated in a milk chocolate shell. NEW SNICKERS Ice Cream Crunchy Peanut Butter: Delivering everything fans know and love about SNICKERS Ice Cream, but with an explosion of peanuts both inside the ice cream and on top.

For fans who miss the first drop, additional batches will be available to claim online on April 20 and 24 at 12:00 PM ET.

To take the chill even further, Carnell Tate will debut the custom-designed SNICKERS Ice Cream Chill Chain on the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23. Created in partnership with Verstolo Fine Jewelry, the custom pendant is crafted in solid gold and set with 285 lab-grown rubies, sapphires, and diamonds totaling approximately 9.50 carats, suspended from a gold-finished Cuban link chain in sterling silver.

Known for his confident, fashion-forward style, Carnell perfectly embodies the statement piece that's as cool and composed as his approach on and off the field.

"With all the mock drafts and round-the-clock commentary, the pressure is real, but you can't let the noise get to you," said Carnell Tate. "I'm focused on staying cool and confident by partnering with SNICKERS Ice Cream. Together, we're helping everyone keep their chill and take a break from the hot takes – this Chill Chain is an especially cool reminder to keep your composure when things get heated."

After the Chill Chain's dazzling debut, this legendary piece of 2026 NFL Draft night history will go from the spotlight to fan-owned bragging rights with one lucky winner taking it home. Fans nationwide can enter for a chance to win the Chill Chain at SNICKERS.com/Chill between April 15 and April 30 at 11:59 PM ET. Full sweepstakes Terms & Conditions are available on the site. The NFL has not offered or sponsored this Sweepstakes in any manner.

For more information and to keep up with the latest SNICKERS Ice Cream news, follow along via SNICKERS social platforms on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products, veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products delight millions of people and support pets all around the world. With the strategic acquisition of Kellanova, we have further enhanced our capabilities and expanded our reach in the global market. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, and now, iconic brands from Kellanova including Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, and ANICURA™, span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact: Kayla Mackie Wendy Hsiao

Mars Wrigley Weber Shandwick

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated