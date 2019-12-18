SNICKERS® Is Returning To The Super Bowl With A New Commercial

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SNICKERS is officially back to entertain fans, returning to the Super Bowl with a new commercial. The new ad will mark ten years since the iconic "Game" spot that launched the award-winning "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign.

"We're excited to bring SNICKERS back to entertainment's biggest stage after two years away from the spotlight," said Josh Olken, Brand Director, SNICKERS. "We have a lot to celebrate this year – the new ad not only honors the tenth anniversary of one of the most well-known campaigns in advertising history, but also marks the 90th anniversary of the iconic SNICKERS candy brand."

SNICKERS will feature a new spot created by BBDO New York that will air during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 on FOX. This will be the brand's sixth Super Bowl ad in the past decade.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

