Ethel M® Chocolates Elevates the Holiday Season with Limited-Edition Collections and Flavors

The Las Vegas-based chocolatier is offering an array of timeless and customizable holiday gift options, perfect for any luxury chocolate lover

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethel M® Chocolates, proudly part of Mars, is elevating the holidays with its delectable gifting options. Sweetening the season with deluxe offerings, Ethel M Chocolates' classic gifts are sure to delight any recipient.

This year's 2024 Holiday Gift Guide includes an array of timeless and customizable gifts featuring small-batch chocolate jewels in elegant packaging. Perfect for the person who loves life's luxuries, Ethel M Chocolates are the ultimate indulgence complemented by impeccable service.

Featuring limited-edition and familiar favorites, this year's seasonal offerings include:

Centerpiece Collection - For those who love the finer things in life, this collection is luxury chocolate reimagined, showcasing an exquisite selection of 65 handcrafted chocolates. From rich, velvety truffles to creamy caramels, the Centerpiece Collection is for the taste seekers on your list. Holiday Gingerbread Collectible Tin - This one-of-a-kind 16 or 32-piece collection of small-batch chocolates comes in a festive collectible tin – beautiful on the outside and delectably sumptuous on the inside. Holiday Luxe Library - Experience the rich seasonal flavors of the limited-edition Luxe Library, including Milk Chocolate Gingerbread Cookie Butter Caramel, Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark Ganache, Dark Chocolate Brownie Batter and Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Rapture Bars! Each bar is crafted with the finest ingredients and beautifully packaged in the new Luxe Library set. A perfect gift for stocking stuffers. 5-pc Dark & Milk Chocolate Mendiants – The new artfully crafted Mendiants feature luscious chocolate topped with chopped nuts and sweet fruits to create a perfectly harmonized bite of decadence. Available only this holiday season, so try these while they last! Custom Chocolates Boxes - A year-round fan favorite at Ethel M Chocolates, gifting a customized box of chocolates with all your family's favorite flavors is a surprise they'll always remember!



For more delicious gift ideas, visit EthelM.com to explore and shop the exclusive 2024 Holiday Gift Guide.

"Ethel M Chocolates has a special history celebrating the holidays, offering a unique twist on seasonal flavors and our popular customizable chocolate boxes and welcoming guests from near and far to our Flagship Store for a unique lighting display in our Holiday Garden," said Lisa Vannerson, PR Director, Ethel M Chocolates. "We are excited to continue our traditions and bring a luxurious taste of the holidays to chocolate lovers everywhere."

Celebrating the holidays at its Flagship Store in Henderson, Nevada for over 40 years, Ethel M Chocolates emanates the essence and festivity of the holiday season. Locals and visitors to the Las Vegas area can visit the Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada. Guests can sample Ethel M's decadent offerings through a Limited-Edition Holiday Chocolate Tasting Experience which is also available with wine pairings for those 21+. The iconic lights display, specially lit with over 1 million lights and holiday decor, is now open for the holiday season through Saturday, January 4, 2025.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, the Flagship Store, Factory and Cactus Garden in Henderson, NV, the new store at Downtown Summerlin, the store at Town Square just south of the Vegas strip, the stores at the California Hotel & Casino and Harry Reid International Airport or the Glendale Galleria in southern California, visit EthelM.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M Chocolates are manufactured by Mars Wrigley, dedicated to creating small-batch chocolates. 2021 marked the 40th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it celebrated its continued passion to bring unique and high-quality chocolates to consumers. Ethel M Chocolates are available in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada and California, online at www.EthelM.com or by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolates factory and Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson, NV. For more information on the Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit us online to sign up to receive email notifications, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

