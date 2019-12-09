SNICKERS® Permanently Rolls Out White Chocolate Variety

"We received a resounding positive response from fans when we launched SNICKERS White as a limited edition offering last year," said Josh Olken, Brand Director, SNICKERS. "As we continue to see the demand for white chocolate grow, we're excited to present this new take on our classic SNICKERS for more fans to enjoy."

SNICKERS White will begin rolling out nationwide in January 2020 in Single (1.41 ounces) and Share (2.84 ounces) sizes. The new product joins other Mars Wrigley brands embracing the popular white chocolate trend, including M&M'S® White Chocolate, M&M'S White Chocolate Peanut and TWIX® White Chocolate.

