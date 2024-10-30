SNICKERS® Trees Are Back To Ring In The Holiday Season Along With A Full Line-Up Of Holiday Favorites From Mars

News provided by

Mars, Incorporated

Oct 30, 2024, 09:15 ET

Mars' holiday collection puts a festive twist on new and returning tasty treats, including SNICKERS® Trees, NEW M&M'S® Toasty Holiday Peanut, NEW Dove® Dark Chocolate Holiday Mint and more.

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave good-bye to spooky szn. SNICKERS® is back to usher in the holidays with the return of SNICKERS Trees and a tasty lineup of both new and fan-favorite holiday treats sure to make the nice list. The holiday collection features SNICKERS Trees — with all the deliciousness of a SNICKERS inside one of the most recognizable holiday season cues and guaranteed to satisfy.

SNICKERS Trees feature more of the good stuff that consumers crave — irresistible filling with the perfect blend of caramel, smooth nougat, roasted peanuts, and milk chocolate.

"SNICKERS Trees are the perfect way to gift yourself with a festive treat after a day of celebration prep or to share the holiday joy with others, as a delicious stocking-stuffer," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Vice President Seasonal Marketing, Mars Wrigley North America. "SNICKERS Trees, coupled with new flavor innovations from M&M'S and DOVE are here to help give consumers a variety of options for all of the seasonal celebrations and gifting moments ahead."

Festive flavors to warm up the season
The holiday cheer is far from over! Alongside SNICKERS Trees, the 2024 Mars Holiday collection has two new innovations from M&M'S and Dove.

  • M&M'S Toasty Holiday Peanut: Get ready to experience the nostalgic aroma of a holiday market all in one bag. This new holiday flavor is a winter treat made with roasted peanuts infused with cinnamon, vanilla, spiced sugar, and caramel notes, making each bite as cozy as sitting by a warm fire. Featuring festive red, green, and yellow candy shells, M&M'S Toasty Holiday Peanut are sure to become a must-have this holiday season.
  • Dove Dark Chocolate Holiday Mint: Offering a silky-smooth dark chocolate taste with fresh mint flavor, the new Dove Dark Chocolate Holiday Mint is as fresh as the season's first snowfall! Each bite offers a taste of the timeless combination of rich dark chocolate and creamy mint swirl.

Returning fan favorites for any holiday celebration
What are holidays without longstanding traditions? Mars will have seasonal favorites on shelves to make every occasion more festive.

  • Making candy dishes extra nice: Your guests will keep coming back for more if you load your dish up with the staple M&M'S Holiday Mint.
  • Holiday baking and movie snacking: Whether baking holiday goodies or turning on your favorite seasonal movie, Mars has you covered with M&M'S Milk & Peanut Red & Green, M&M'S Minis Red and Green and DOVE Milk & Dark Chocolate.
  • Showstopping stocking stuffers: No room for coal in these stockings when you load up on M&M'S Red & Green Megatubes, M&M'S Red & Green Canes, LIFE SAVERS® Storybook and SKITTLES® Canes.

To stay up to date on SNICKERS Trees, and other brand news, follow SNICKERS (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram and TikTok). And to learn more about new and returning seasonal favorites, follow along on social @mmschocolate (FacebookX/TwitterInstagram and TikTok) and @dovechocolate (Facebook, X/TwitterInstagram and TikTok).

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.  

Contact:

Angelina Franco Pesci

Brynn Murray

Mars Wrigley

Weber Shandwick

angelina. [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

M&M'S® y kate spade new york lanzan la primera colección cápsula inspirada en dulces

M&M'S® y kate spade new york lanzan la primera colección cápsula inspirada en dulces

Hoy, M&M'S®, orgullosamente parte de Mars y marca de estilo de vida global, presentó una colección de edición limitada de bolsos, joyas y accesorios...
M&M'S® und kate spade new york lancieren gemeinsam die erste von Süßigkeiten inspirierte Capsule Collection

M&M'S® und kate spade new york lancieren gemeinsam die erste von Süßigkeiten inspirierte Capsule Collection

Heute enthüllten M&M'S®, stolzes Mitglied von Mars, und die globale Lifestyle-Marke kate spade new york eine limitierte Kollektion von Handtaschen,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Retail

Retail

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics