SNICKERS® Trees Are Back To Ring In The Holiday Season Along With A Full Line-Up Of Holiday Favorites From Mars

"SNICKERS Trees are the perfect way to gift yourself with a festive treat after a day of celebration prep or to share the holiday joy with others, as a delicious stocking-stuffer," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Vice President Seasonal Marketing, Mars Wrigley North America. "SNICKERS Trees, coupled with new flavor innovations from M&M'S and DOVE are here to help give consumers a variety of options for all of the seasonal celebrations and gifting moments ahead."

Festive flavors to warm up the season

The holiday cheer is far from over! Alongside SNICKERS Trees, the 2024 Mars Holiday collection has two new innovations from M&M'S and Dove.

M&M'S Toasty Holiday Peanut : Get ready to experience the nostalgic aroma of a holiday market all in one bag. This new holiday flavor is a winter treat made with roasted peanuts infused with cinnamon, vanilla, spiced sugar, and caramel notes, making each bite as cozy as sitting by a warm fire. Featuring festive red, green, and yellow candy shells, M&M'S Toasty Holiday Peanut are sure to become a must-have this holiday season.

: Get ready to experience the nostalgic aroma of a holiday market all in one bag. This new holiday flavor is a winter treat made with roasted peanuts infused with cinnamon, vanilla, spiced sugar, and caramel notes, making each bite as cozy as sitting by a warm fire. Featuring festive red, green, and yellow candy shells, M&M'S Toasty Holiday Peanut are sure to become a must-have this holiday season. Dove Dark Chocolate Holiday Mint: Offering a silky-smooth dark chocolate taste with fresh mint flavor, the new Dove Dark Chocolate Holiday Mint is as fresh as the season's first snowfall! Each bite offers a taste of the timeless combination of rich dark chocolate and creamy mint swirl.

Returning fan favorites for any holiday celebration

What are holidays without longstanding traditions? Mars will have seasonal favorites on shelves to make every occasion more festive.

Making candy dishes extra nice : Your guests will keep coming back for more if you load your dish up with the staple M&M'S Holiday Mint .

: Your guests will keep coming back for more if you load your dish up with the staple . Holiday baking and movie snacking: Whether baking holiday goodies or turning on your favorite seasonal movie, Mars has you covered with M&M'S Milk & Peanut Red & Green , M&M'S Minis Red and Green and DOVE Milk & Dark Chocolate .

Whether baking holiday goodies or turning on your favorite seasonal movie, Mars has you covered with , and . Showstopping stocking stuffers: No room for coal in these stockings when you load up on M&M'S Red & Green Megatubes, M&M'S Red & Green Canes, LIFE SAVERS® Storybook and SKITTLES® Canes.

