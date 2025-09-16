Snipp Interactive and Inmar Intelligence Partner to Bring Digital Grocery Incentives to Consumer Banking

Industry-first collaboration linking Inmar's Digital Incentives Retailer Network with Snipp's Financial Media Network to deliver targeted CPG offers to millions of bank customers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp"), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Inmar Intelligence , a leader in data-driven media and incentive technology. This collaboration marks another fintech loyalty first, with Inmar as the exclusive digital incentive partner in Snipp's Financial Media Network (FMN) enabling the distribution of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) digital grocery incentives beyond traditional retail channels into consumer banking applications.

Through this partnership, Inmar's retail partners are able to expand the reach of their loyalty programs to Snipp's Financial Media Network of over 67 million consumers and a growing list of financial institutions, expanding Inmar's Digital Incentives Retailer Network, which currently reaches over 200 million shoppers across North America and delivers promotions at more than 40,000 retailer locations. The partnership will be live in Q4, launching within Snipp's existing integration into the BankAmeriDeals program. This move opens an entirely new distribution channel for CPG brands, enabling them to engage bank customers with targeted, SKU-level grocery digital incentives delivered seamlessly through credit and debit card rewards programs.

"We are honored to be chosen by Inmar as their partner for non-retail distribution of digital grocery savings," said Tom Burgess, President, Snipp Media at Snipp Interactive. "With Inmar's proven expertise in digital incentives and Snipp's FMN reach of over 67 million consumers through leading tier-one banks and other publishers, we are creating a high-impact, data-driven way for brands to connect with shoppers where they bank."

Inmar's Digital Incentives Retailer Network leverages machine learning, AI, and real-time campaign optimization to deliver highly relevant offers to digitally engaged shoppers. With redemption rates that consistently exceed industry averages, the platform drives product trial, repeat purchase, and lasting shopper loyalty. By tapping into Snipp's FMN, brands can now extend these same capabilities into the financial ecosystem, reaching consumers at a natural point of spend decision-making.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver savings to consumers while enabling brands and retailers to connect with consumers throughout their shopping journey," said Rob Weisberg, President, Martech at Inmar Intelligence. "In 2025 we will deliver over $12 billion in savings to consumers and we're excited to accelerate the savings available through our partnership with Snipp's FMN while enabling our CPG and retail partners the ability to reach millions of incremental shoppers through a completely new, high-value channel."

For banks, this integration delivers fresh, everyday grocery savings value to cardholders while deepening engagement with loyalty programs. For CPG brands, it represents a powerful new media opportunity to drive trial, build loyalty, and capture actionable first-party data in an increasingly competitive grocery landscape. For retailers, this provides a new channel to make savings available for shoppers, incentivizing them at a key point in their purchase decision journey, impacting basket growth and increased store trips.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. SnippMEDIA, the media division of Snipp Interactive, builds innovative channels that connect brands with authenticated audiences. Its flagship Financial Media Network (FMN) is the first platform designed to enable targeted, SKU-level grocery cash-back offers through credit and debit card reward programs. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers' lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 45 years, we design, build, and operate reliable, dynamic, and personalized media and incentive solutions that create greater efficiencies and unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces, helping shoppers save billions. Inmar leads in powering media, including retail media and influencer marketing, by seamlessly integrating first-party data into personalized campaigns. Our collaborative technology enables retailers and advertisers to drive authentic engagement and measurable retail outcomes, transforming traditional marketing efforts into powerful revenue-driving strategies. For more information about Inmar Intelligence, visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

