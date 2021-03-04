Snips chooses Tritan™ Renew for a new sustainable line of housewares

Snips sustainable water bottles and food storage containers are available today and support the company's eco-friendly initiatives . "Sustainability is at the core of our business," says Snips owner Raffaele Piacenza. "Reusable housewares are a practical way to eliminate single-use plastic waste. We need to start thinking about new solutions to enjoy the advantages that plastic offers while reducing waste. Eastman shares our commitment to sustainability and recycling. Now and in the future, Snips will be a steadfast participant in the circular economy."

Tritan Renew is made through Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling — also known as molecular recycling — which breaks down plastic waste into fundamental building blocks to be used again in manufacturing processes. By replacing traditional fossil feedstocks with recycled content, the company is helping to divert plastic waste from landfills, incinerators and our oceans. The process also produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than manufacturing with fossil feedstocks.

Unlike those made from mechanically recycled plastic, products made with Tritan Renew present no trade-offs in quality, providing the performance consumers demand. That's because Tritan Renew is chemically identical to legacy Eastman Tritan™ copolyester, the industry standard for clarity, shatter resistance and dishwasher durability.

The new 4 Recycle line of Snips water bottles and plastic storage containers represents the first adoption of Tritan Renew in the EMEA market. "We're excited to help Snips augment its eco-friendly lineup," says Eastman Market Development Manager Arnold van den Berg. "We believe Tritan Renew, as a way of reducing plastic waste, will resonate with their customers. These durable bottles and containers represent every 'R' in the eco-conscience mantra we embrace at Eastman: reduce, reuse, recycle. We look forward to a long and collaborative relationship. In fact, to expand the availability of our Renew products, we're building a new plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facility in Kingsport, Tennessee. This will be one of the largest in the world, converting more than 100,000 metric tons of plastic waste to make new sustainable materials."

Brands can learn more about how Tritan Renew can help meet their sustainability goals by visiting eastman.com/tritanrenew. For more information on molecular recycling and the circular economy, visit eastman.eco.

*Via its Advanced Circular Recycling technologies, Eastman produces circular products that are certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) by mass balance allocation. ISCC is a third-party global certification system that addresses sustainability requirements for all feedstocks and markets. Mass balance accounting tracks recycled content used in complex manufacturing systems. When plastic waste is broken down, the building-block molecules are placed in a virtual inventory of the amount of sustainable content generated. To produce products that carry certified recycled content, a withdrawal is made from the credit bank to account for the recycled building blocks.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

About Snips S.r.l.

One of the guiding principles of the company is that introducing a small improvement as a daily event becomes an advantage that multiplies over time, improving people's lives. The constant attention to refined design, the trend towards durable, highly functional products, leads to the continuous search for new materials and new processes. Snips dreams, designs and manufactures its products in Italy to obtain the highest quality in every aspect of the product at every stage of production: creativity, innovation, technology, aesthetic value — 100% made in Italy. All production, assembly and packaging is carried out in Italy. Each shipment leaves from the Ossago Lodigiano plant to minimize the handling of goods, ensuring a lower environmental impact along the entire supply chain.

The production plants use low energy consumption systems. Each processing and shipment is supervised by the Quality Department. Headquartered in Ossago Lodigiano, Italy. For more information, visit www.snips.it.

Media contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

+1 (423) 494.3673

[email protected]

SOURCE Eastman