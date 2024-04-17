SNOOP DOGG x DR. BOMBAY ICE CREAM CELEBRATE DR. BOMBAY DAY

Announce New Flavor "Strawberry Cream Dream" presented by Death Row Records

A New National Holiday on 4/19 to stock up on munchies

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snoop Dogg, the iconic hip-hop artist and entrepreneur, is launching his Dr. Bombay Ice Cream line's inaugural Dr. Bombay Day on April 19th and to celebrate is announcing the first new flavor of 2024 "Strawberry Cream Dream" presented by Death Row Records. The brand declares "Dr. Bombay Day" a new national holiday, encouraging everyone to hit the stores and stock up on their favorite snacks to enhance their 4/20 celebrations.

Strawberry Cream Dream Packaging Snoop Dogg Credit: The Cobra Snake

Snoop Dogg developed a collection of flavors when launching last year that cater to individual tastes curating a fresh indulgent experience that is bringing a new generation of consumers down the aisles. These balanced blends of sherbet and ice cream filled with novel inclusions and variegates include Tropical Sherbet Swizzle, Iced Out Orange Cream, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze, S'more Vibes and three new flavors coming soon in 2024 including Strawberry Cream Dream. Strawberry Cream Dream dons the Death Row Records logo and mixes strawberry sherbet and vanilla ice cream with swirls of strawberry jam and blended with golden sandwich cookies.

In anticipation of Dr. Bombay Day, the brand's founder, Snoop Dogg shares – "I love my munchies, especially my Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. I am declaring 4/19 Dr. Bombay Day – be sure to hit the store and tell them Dogg sent you."

Dr. Bombay Day, the new Snoop approved holiday, is a call to action for 4/20 lovers and dessert lovers alike to prepare for snacking and enjoying a fun weekend. To celebrate, Snoop Dogg and friends gathered at Snoop Dogg's compound in LA where ice cream dreams came true. There were boozy ice cream cocktails, new flavors, epic munchie filled sundaes and more.

To encourage snacking and support Dr. Bombay Day, key retailers will offer special promotions such as 4 for $20 deals at all Kroger banners, Safeway, Albertsons, and Jewel Osco in select cities, and 4 for $20 at Shoprite and 2 for $10 (or 4 for $20) at Publix.

This year Dr. Bombay Ice Cream expanded its distribution into retailers Publix and Kroger banners including Kroger, City Market, Dillons, Ralphs Market, and more. Dr. Bombay Ice Cream is also available at Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Star Market, Gopuff, ShopRite, Winn Dixie, and various additional retailers.

ABOUT BOSSLADY FOODS: Born from the groundbreaking collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Happi Co, Bosslady Foods is the new visionary parent company behind Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. In July 2023, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream was the first product to make its debut under the umbrella of Bosslady Foods. Dedicated to offering snacks that promote relaxation, rejuvenation, and exploration, Bosslady Foods embodies Snoop Dogg's unrivaled flavor curation.

ABOUT HAPPI CO.: Happi Co. is a consumer-packaged goods company revolutionizing the consumer experience. With the imminent launch of Dr Bombay, Happi Co. aims to streamline communications, enhance clarity as a house of brands, and provide authentic experiences and innovative products that amplify the modern lifestyle. With core values of partnership, transparency, and innovation, Happi Co. envisions becoming trailblazers in the CPG industry, setting new standards in product development. Media outlets and stakeholders are invited to learn more about Happi Co's mission, vision, and commitment to creating a vibrant lifestyle through its diverse portfolio of cutting-edge brands and products. For more information, please visit www.thehappi.co

