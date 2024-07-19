SNOOP DOGG x DR. BOMBAY ICE CREAM CELEBRATE NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY ONE YEAR SINCE LAUNCH WITH TWO NEW FLAVORS

Introducing "Baked Blueberry Muffin" and "Peanut Butter Jelly Time" the newest additions to the collection

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snoop Dogg, the iconic hip-hop artist and entrepreneur, is celebrating National Ice Cream Day and the one year anniversary of his Dr. Bombay Ice Cream line this weekend with two new flavors that promise an unreal twist on taste. These new flavors - Baked Blueberry Muffin and Peanut Butter Jelly Time - exemplify what Dr. Bombay is all about: tapping into culture with a signature style, while providing fresh, indulgent flavors for the next generation of ice cream lovers. The two new options join Strawberry Cream Dream as the brand's 2024 drops, now available nationally at Walmart and hitting shelves at local retailers.

Dr. Bombay Peanut Butter Jelly Time Ice Cream Pint Dr. Bombay Baked Blueberry Muffin Ice Cream Pint

Introducing:

Baked Blueberry Muffin : A throwback flavor that transports you to grandma's kitchen. Baked Blueberry muffin is a mouthwatering creation that ignites your taste buds with cinnamon sugar ice cream, crispy crunchy streusel, and decadent blueberry jam swirls. Baked Blueberry was inspired by Cordell Broadus , Snoop Dogg's son and business partner.





: A throwback flavor that transports you to grandma's kitchen. Baked Blueberry muffin is a mouthwatering creation that ignites your taste buds with cinnamon sugar ice cream, crispy crunchy streusel, and decadent blueberry jam swirls. Baked Blueberry was inspired by , Snoop Dogg's son and business partner. Peanut Butter Jelly Time : A delicious twist on a classic favorite, Peanut Butter Jelly Time features the creamy goodness of peanut butter ice cream and a refreshing grape sherbet, sprinkled with peanut butter chips, and swirled with classic grape jelly for a perfectly balanced pint. A nod to the viral early 2000's song, taking a bite is guaranteed to have you dancing.

The Dr. Bombay collection of swirled-up flavors now includes 10 Snoop Dogg-approved recipes including Strawberry Cream Dream (Snoop's current favorite), Tropical Sherbet Swizzle , Iced Out Orange Cream (the flavor of the summer), Syrupy Waffle Sundaze , and S'more Vibes . By offering sherbet and ice cream blends at a wallet-friendly price of $5.00 nationally, the flavors are brighter and the nutrition panel is lighter making these pints perfect munchie-friendly options.

Since launching with Walmart in July of 2023, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream has expanded its distribution significantly, and is now available in the majority of grocery stores nationwide including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Kroger, Ralphs Market, ShopRite, Winn Dixie, City Market, Dillons, Pavilions, Star Market, Northgate Market, Cardenas Markets, and various additional retailers including Gopuff - for whenever the mood hits you.

For a complete list of stores and deals, visit www.drbombaysnax.com , follow @drbombaysnax on social media or get delivery in minutes from shop.drbombaysnax.com.

ABOUT BOSSLADY FOODS: Born from the groundbreaking collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Happi Co, Bosslady Foods is the new visionary parent company behind Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. In July 2023, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream was the first product to make its debut under the umbrella of Bosslady Foods. Dedicated to offering snacks that promote relaxation, rejuvenation, and exploration, Bosslady Foods embodies Snoop Dogg's unrivaled flavor curation.

ABOUT HAPPI CO.: Happi Co. is a consumer-packaged goods company revolutionizing the consumer experience. With the imminent launch of Dr Bombay, Happi Co. aims to streamline communications, enhance clarity as a house of brands, and provide authentic experiences and innovative products that amplify the modern lifestyle. With core values of partnership, transparency, and innovation, Happi Co. envisions becoming trailblazers in the CPG industry, setting new standards in product development. Media outlets and stakeholders are invited to learn more about Happi Co's mission, vision, and commitment to creating a vibrant lifestyle through its diverse portfolio of cutting-edge brands and products. For more information, please visit www.thehappi.co

