Snow Concept is Creating a Buzz in the Data Center Cooling Industry - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data center cooling using snow concept being explored as this will help the companies to reduce their carbon footprint. Companies such as Google & Facebook have built data centers in Nordic countries and use frost for cooling their data centers. Data center cooling vendors have gained significant expertise over the past few years in designing facilities. The investment in data center cooling accounts for 15–25% of the overall investment in data center construction, except for IT infrastructure. For instance, Facebook has partnered with Nortek Air Solutions to develop a new generation of data center cooling solution called StatePoint. Data center knowledge base portfolio consist of a wide range of data center market research reports. The reports cover overall insights of several growth factors, new technologies, trends, and competitive landscape to grow your business. Arizton is also coming up with more customized and insightful reports related to data center industry.

Here's a sneak peek of the trendiest reports:

1. Data Center Cooling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The global data center cooling market is expected to reach USD 9.59 billion by 2026. The data center cooling market is witnessing considerable growth, with new and innovative technologies and highly efficient cooling solutions. The enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been a strong force for data center investments in developing countries, which is being fueled by the pandemic. Most data centers are involved in the procurement of cooling systems with N+N redundancy, where few data centers are procuring 2N systems, especially for chiller systems and air conditioners. The use of free cooling techniques will continue to dominate the market for evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air-side economizers, and water-side economizers in North America, Europe, Japan, and Northern China. The adoption of these systems is growing in Australia and New Zealand. The adoption of scalable and modular cooling solutions is expected to contribute significantly to market growth during the forecast period.

The adoption of efficient cooling infrastructure in most upcoming facilities will lower the PUE to 1.5. Facilities using indirect evaporative coolers and air/water-side economizers will also operate at a PUE of less than 1.3. Vendors in the liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling segments are experiencing over 15% YoY growth in the market. Cooling innovations such as tropical climate data centers and underwater cooling due to mainstream deployment options during the forecast period.

Get more insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-cooling-market-2025

2. APAC Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

The APAC data center cooling market growing at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period. The data center market in APAC is witnessing steady growth with continued investments from hyperscale and cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba. The major demand for data center services comes from cloud-based service providers. Rise in hyperscale and edge data center investment, will contribute to the growth of data center cooling market across APAC in the upcoming years. Data center operators and vendors are expected to collaborate and develop systems that can save up to 50% of water consumption in data centers cooling market.

The adoption of liquid immersion cooling will grow as organizations are increasingly involved in deploying artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. Cooling innovations such as tropical climate data centers and underwater cooling resulting to become mainstream deployment options in the future. Cooling by snow and vertical data centers are other innovations being explored in APAC.

Get more insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/apac-data-center-cooling-market

3. U.S. Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

In 2020, 130+ data center projects have been announced and opened in the US. Around 75% of the data centers are owned by colocation service providers while the rest are enterprise data centers. In 2020, the US data center cooling market witnessed increase in adoption of CRAH & CRAC units. The increase in construction of new facilities will offer opportunities for cooling infrastructure providers and accelerate their revenue. The US hosts a high number of Tier III and Tier IV data centers that use efficient and redundant cooling systems across US.

The US data center cooling market is dominated by CRAC and CRAH units and this segment will continue to be the largest revenue contributor, followed by evaporative coolers, and free cooling chillers in the country. The data center operator's preference over a single cooling vendor is changing rapidly because of the growing market innovations. Vendors are partnering with modular data center developers and direct liquid cooling providers to increase their revenue, and the trend will continue during the forecast period.

Get more insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-states-data-center-cooling-market-size-analysis

