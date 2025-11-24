Snow Forecast: Winter Fest OC Kicks Off 28 Days of Winter Fun & Holiday Magic on November 28

Make Unforgettable Holiday Memories at Winter Fest OC, Home of the Region's Largest Outdoor Ice Skating Rink, Real Snow Play, Ice Tubing Slide, Live Entertainment & Much More

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Fest OC , Southern California's largest winter festival, kicks off 28 days of winter fun and holiday magic for the whole family on Friday, November 28, with exciting attractions, festive lights, live entertainment and more. Home of the region's largest outdoor ice skating rink, an 8,000-square-foot real snow play area, a 150-foot ice tubing slide, and countless photo opportunities, Winter Fest OC is the perfect place to make unforgettable holiday memories.

PSQ Winter Fest

"We're thrilled to welcome the SoCal community to the eleventh year of Winter Fest OC, where families and friends of all ages can come together to experience the magic of the holiday season," said Mark Entner, CEO of PSQ Productions. "From twinkling lights and festive performances to delicious holiday treats, Winter Fest OC is all about creating those joyful moments with the people you love. It's an honor to be part of the traditions and core memories our community comes back to every year."

Winter Fest OC Experiences Included in General Admission Snow Pass:

Snow Play Zone: Enjoy fresh snow daily in the 8,000-square-foot real snow play area with tubing, a snow carousel, a snowball toss area, and magical falling snow.

Stroll through the enchanting Forest of Light Holiday Light Walk offering interactive photos and immersive sights and sounds to transport you into a winter wonderland. Meet Santa : Meet Santa through December 24 and capture magical photos to treasure for years to come. The Santa Photo Package allows guests to take a photo with Old Saint Nick for $19.99, including an expedited line and one 8x10 photo print.

Marvel at dazzling lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music in this spectacular evening show. Live Bands: Enjoy a curated lineup of live bands and community performers throughout the season, bringing energy and holiday spirit to the stage daily. Visit www.WinterFestOC.com to view the full entertainment schedule.

Available in Platinum Snow Pass or Add-On Ticket Purchase:

Ice Skating: Lace up for fun by adding a 45-minute session of ice skating under the stars on Southern California's largest outdoor ice rink to any general admission ticket, perfect for creating unforgettable memories on the ice!

Climb aboard on the trackless train for a joyful ride around Winter Fest OC! Inflatables & Bounce Houses: Add even more excitement in the kids' inflatable zone with an add-on Bounce Pass! Children ages 3 to 12 can enjoy bouncing, climbing, obstacle courses, and sliding into nonstop fun and laughter.

Other Can't-Miss Winter Fest OC Activities Include:

VIP Fireside Private Igloo Rentals: Relax in a private igloo for up to 10 guests, featuring plush seating, a personal fire pit, and unbeatable views of the nightly holiday light show. When you reserve your time slot, you can pre-order specially themed food and drinks, with craft cocktails and other festive libations available for purchase on-site.

Relax in a private igloo for up to 10 guests, featuring plush seating, a personal fire pit, and unbeatable views of the nightly holiday light show. When you reserve your time slot, you can pre-order specially themed food and drinks, with craft cocktails and other festive libations available for purchase on-site. $5 Festive Flavors Menu - Happy Hour Specials: Enjoy a feast of flavors with sample-sized portions of your favorite winter treats for only $5 during the first two hours each evening. Visit www.WinterFestOC.com for a full list of food items .

Tickets On Sale Now & Black Friday Specials

Flexible ticket options are available now at www.WinterFestOC.com including Snow Pass, Season Snow Pass, and the new Platinum Snow Pass. Military, law enforcement, fire and EMS, medical, government, and educators can enjoy exclusive GovX savings with 10% off. Now through Monday, December 1, a limited supply of 2-Pack Flex Snow Pass tickets are available for $49.99+ fees (~25-30% savings), and additional Black Friday deals are coming soon. Stay tuned and follow @WinterFestOC on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , X and YouTube or search #WinterFestOC for the latest updates.

