Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® Partners with North Jersey's Center for Food Action (CFA) to Help Hungry Seniors

CARLSTADT, N.J., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees at Snow Joe® + Sun Joe®, a leading New-Jersey based home and garden tools manufacturer and retailer, will be taking a break from their work day this busy holiday season to help assemble zip lock bags full of nutritious snacks for the Center for Food Action's (CFA's) Senior Snack Pack Program on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the company's corporate headquarters in Carlstadt, NJ. The team's goal is to create 500 packs in support of CFA's senior snack initiative.

Snow Joe + Sun Joe employees help to pack ziploc bags filled with healthy snacks that will be distributed to area seniors.

More than 58% of eligible seniors are not enrolled in SNAP (formally known as Food Stamps.) Many hungry seniors are too embarrassed to file for benefits or to even tell their families that they often do not have enough to eat. Seniors often skip meals entirely which leads to poor nutrition, depression and increases their risk for illness.

"We fully support CFA's mission to help local seniors in need to stay healthy and well-nourished throughout the year, and are glad that Snow Joe® + Sun Joe®, a homegrown New Jersey-based business, can once again lend its support to help this fantastic organization achieve their goals," commented Thom Cyburt, Human Resources Manager at Snow Joe® + Sun Joe®. "Our company employs more than 300 employees, many who live in the northern New Jersey area, and we are proud that our collaborative team has an opportunity like this to connect and give back to their local community," continued Mr. Cyburt. Last year, the Carlstadt-based retailer contributed more than 500 packs to local children in need at 14 area schools.

"We are grateful to Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® for supporting CFA's Senior Snack Pack Program to help area seniors," said Lori Oliff, CFA's Senior Pack Coordinator. "Every day we see seniors who are not getting enough nutrition and these packs are designed to fill senior's nutritional gaps."

Each Senior Snack Pack includes protein shakes, a fruit cup, coffee and creamers, chicken noodle soup, a Nutri-Grain Snack bar and BelVita Breakfast Biscuits.

Center for Food Action is one of the largest emergency food relief agencies in New Jersey. With a mission to prevent hunger and homelessness, CFA improves the lives of low-income families and individuals from over 100 towns in northern NJ. CFA provides a wide range of emergency and case management services so that our neighbors in need are able to put food on their tables, keep a roof over their heads, keep their lights and gas on, and heat their homes. Our advocates help provide information, referrals, counseling, assistance in accessing public programs and other community services needed to help improve their lives.



About Center for Food Action:

Center for Food Action, founded in 1976, is a non-profit, 501 (c)(3) organization that provides emergency services to northern New Jersey's poorest and most vulnerable residents. CFA provides food, housing, utility, and heating assistance and offers counseling and advocacy services to low-income individuals and families. CFA is headquartered in Englewood and has sites in Hackensack, Mahwah, Ringwood, and Saddle Brook. In 2014, at the request of Bergen Community College, CFA opened a site on BCC's Paramus campus in order to serve low-income students and their families.

