Snowflake and Collibra Expand Integration to Bring Governed Business Context and Semantics Across the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Helping joint customers scale agentic AI with the governed context, semantic models, and AI lifecycle visibility that production demands.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the leader in unified governance for data and AI, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, an expansion of their integration with Snowflake to deliver trusted business context and semantic consistency across the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Building on Collibra's recent launch of the AI Command Center, the unified control plane for governing AI across the enterprise, the expanded collaboration extends Collibra's governance capabilities directly into Snowflake, giving joint customers a clearer path from AI experimentation to production.

Trusted context and active control for production AI

Agentic AI has changed what's at stake. As agents take action across workflows and decisions, every output becomes a business outcome – one that directly shapes revenue, customer trust, and regulatory exposure. Yet most enterprises still oversee AI with practices built for an earlier era: manual sign-offs, scattered model registries, and point-in-time risk reviews that fall out of date the moment they're filed. Closing that gap requires governance that operates continuously, combining trusted business context with active control across the full AI lifecycle.

Through the expanded partnership, Collibra's enterprise context using business descriptions, ownership, quality, and definitions, flows directly into Snowflake Horizon Catalog, Cortex Analyst, and Cortex Agents. The result is natural language queries and AI agents grounded in trusted enterprise definitions, enabling more accurate, productive, and trusted business outcomes.

Bi-directional integration across Snowflake Horizon Catalog and Cortex AI

A major focus of the expanded collaboration is a new, bi-directional integration: Collibra governed metadata, descriptions, tags, and policies flow directly into Snowflake, while Snowflake's technical metadata and lineage flow back into Collibra. The result is consistent business context across both platforms, with governance policies and the data they protect always in sync.

Governance and policy enrichment (Collibra to Snowflake): Business context defined in Collibra flows natively into Snowflake. This makes governed metadata instantly accessible to Snowflake AI Data Cloud users and provides critical policy guardrails for secure enterprise wide operations.





Business context defined in Collibra flows natively into Snowflake. This makes governed metadata instantly accessible to Snowflake AI Data Cloud users and provides critical policy guardrails for secure enterprise wide operations. Semantic enrichment for AI (Collibra to Snowflake): Semantic models governed in Collibra – aligned with the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), the open, vendor neutral standard that Collibra joined as a member – can be published into Snowflake as OSI documents or Snowflake Semantic Views, powering more accurate, business ready, and compliance-supporting Cortex Analyst experiences and Cortex Agents.





Semantic models governed in Collibra – aligned with the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), the open, vendor neutral standard that Collibra joined as a member – can be published into Snowflake as OSI documents or Snowflake Semantic Views, powering more accurate, business ready, and compliance-supporting Cortex Analyst experiences and Cortex Agents. Automated traceability (Snowflake to Collibra): Technical metadata and technical lineage from Snowflake are automatically harvested into Collibra, ensuring the enterprise system of engagement is continuously updated with the latest technical reality of the data landscape. Collibra's newly launched AI Command Center helps organizations control every AI system with built in trust signals and end-to-end traceability.





Technical metadata and technical lineage from Snowflake are automatically harvested into Collibra, ensuring the enterprise system of engagement is continuously updated with the latest technical reality of the data landscape. Collibra's newly launched AI Command Center helps organizations control every AI system with built in trust signals and end-to-end traceability. Scalable data access management (Bi-directional between Collibra and Snowflake): Policies and Fine-Grained Access Controls managed, automated, and audited in Collibra are provisioned in Snowflake. Access requests, policy enforcement, and usage visibility are centralized, by which over privileged access is reduced, provisioning is sped up, and compliance reporting is made far easier.

Collibra's AI Command Center: The control layer for agentic AI on Snowflake

Collibra's AI Command Center provides the control layer, giving organizations real-time visibility across the full AI lifecycle, with end-to-end traceability spanning data sources, models, decisions, and outcomes. Together, Collibra and Snowflake help enterprises move fast with agentic AI while maintaining the governance and oversight that production demands.

Through this integration, Snowflake Cortex Analyst, Cortex Agents, and downstream AI applications can operate with that same governed, business ready context, supported by Collibra's broader AI governance capabilities. Collibra's MCP Server delivers governed metadata and business context including certifications, quality scores, and usage policies to AI agents in real time, before they act.

Scaling agentic AI on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

For enterprises building on Snowflake, this is more than a deeper integration—it's the foundation for production grade agentic AI. Joint customers can scale confidently, with the regulatory compliance, model risk management, and data trust that their business demands.

"Data and AI are only as valuable as the context around them, and our expanded collaboration with Collibra is about delivering that context and the control to act on it, seamlessly to our customers," said Amy Kodl, SVP of WW Partner and Alliances at Snowflake. "By enabling bi-directional metadata synchronization with Snowflake and grounding Cortex Analyst and Cortex Agents in business semantics, we're helping organizations accelerate their path to data driven insights and trusted AI at production scale."

"The future of data lies in making context and governance an inherent part of the AI fabric," said Chandra Papudesu, VP, Product Management, Integrations & Lineage at Collibra. "This strengthened partnership with Snowflake, and the bidirectional integration, gives our joint customers the foundation to scale agentic AI from experimentation to production with confidence."

The integrations are available in preview to a select group of joint customers, with broader availability planned for Q3 2026. To request access, contact your Collibra or Snowflake account team.

For those attending the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2026, visit the Collibra Booth #1008 for a live demonstration of Snowflake Horizon Catalog, Cortex Analyst, and Cortex Agents, grounded in Collibra's governed business context.

Learn more about the Snowflake and Collibra partnership.

Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About Collibra:

Collibra helps our customers accelerate data and AI use cases – without the risk. Our powerful, unified platform brings flexible governance and continuous quality with automated visibility, control and traceability to the world's leading brands. Collibra unifies governance for data and AI for every user, every use case and across every source so that everyone in the organization can trust, comply and consume their data at scale. This is Data Confidence™. To learn more, visit collibra.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Collibra